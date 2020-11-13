Overwatch Patch Notes November 12: Here's All You Need To Know

Overwatch made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. In today’s day and age, games have to constantly come up with updates with new content for a game to provide constant immersion from the players. These content updates help the game to get players that keep coming back to the game. Overwatch is quite popular with these content updates amongst the players. Players are inquiring about Overwatch Patch Notes November 12.

Overwatch Patch Notes November 12

This update brings a lot of new changes to Overwatch Experimental Mode. Here are the detailed Overwatch Patch Notes November 12:

Ana

Biotic Grenade now passes through allies with full health.

Brigitte

Base health reduced from 175 to 150.

Moira

Biotic Grasp healing resource consumption rate lowered from 14 to 12.5.

Hanzo

Storm Arrows can now be manually canceled.

Mei

Ice Wall can now be manually destroyed while dead.

Symmetra

The teleporter can now be manually destroyed while dead.

Torbjörn

Turrets can now be manually destroyed while dead.

Pharah

Can now crouch mid-air to accelerate downward using Hover Jets.

Experimental mode

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance and quality of life changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

General Updates

Support heroes no longer say “Group up with me” when they are missing health and request healing.

London Calling: Tracer Comic

Overwatch came up with a new comic with the protagonist Lena Oxton, popularly known as Tracer called ‘London Calling: Tracer’. This is the latest comic that has been released after 2018’s ‘Retribution’. The creator of this comic is Dark Horse Comics. This new comic can be read on Overwatch’s official website without any time-bound limits.

The comic is based on the events after the Omnic crisis and the Overwatch being disbanded. There is a feeling of distrust between the humans and the Omnics after the war. Both species are fighting for equal rights. Tracer is the pivotal point of the comic and she has to gain the trust of the Omnics and help bring equality back to their world. This comic is the first issue of the 5 upcoming issues revolving around the events from Tracer and the Omnics being in London.

