Persona 5 Strikers Costumes: Check Out This Entire List Of Costumes For All Characters

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of Armor that provides the characters with a boost in defence and dodging. Some of these armour grants additional effects when they are worn, and this helps further against a specific type of enemies. Continue reading to know about all the Persona 5 Strikers outfits as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Costumes

List of Armour/Costumes With Compatible Characters (Defence and Effects)

Joker Long Hoodie 25 Black Polo 25 Protection Shirt 34 Shoulder Pads 36 Agility +2 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Burn Tech 46 Immune to Freeze Chain Shirt56 Survival Vest58 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Cosmic Underwear 72 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Athlete’s Shirt 118 Agility +2 Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Saint Tunic 134 Immune to Rage Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Karna’s Gold Clothes 214 Slightly reduces Phys damage Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Demon’s Jacket 240 Strength +2

Skull Long Hoodie 25 Tanktop 25 Black Polo 25 Protection Shirt 34 Shoulder Pads 36 Agility +2 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Burn Tech 46 Immune to Freeze Chain Shirt 56 Survival Vest 58 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Cosmic Underwear 72 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Athlete’s Shirt 118 Agility +2 Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Saint Tunic 134 Immune to Rage Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Karna’s Gold Clothes 214 Slightly lowers Phys damage Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Demon’s Jacket 240 Strength +2

Fox Long Hoodie 25 Tanktop 25 Black Polo 25 Protection Shirt 34 Shoulder Pads 36 Agility +2 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Burn Tech 46 Immune to Freeze Chain Shirt 56 Survival Vest 58 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Cosmic Underwear 72 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Athlete’s Shirt 118 Agility +2 Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Saint Tunic 134 Immune to Rage Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Karna’s Gold Clothes 214 Slightly reduces Phys damage Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Demon’s Jacket 240 Strength +2

Wolf Long Hoodie 25 Black Polo 25 Protection Shirt 34 Shoulder Pads 36 Agility +2 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Burn Tech 46 Immune to Freeze Chain Shirt 56 Survival Vest 58 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Cosmic Underwear 72 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Athlete’s Shirt 118 Agility +2 Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Saint Tunic 134 Immune to Rage Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Karna’s Gold Clothes 214 Slightly reduces Phys damage Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Demon’s Jacket 240 Strength +2

Panther Pink Dress 24 Off-Shoulder Top 24 Silicone Armor 25 Biker Jacket 25 Protection Shirt 34 Battle Camisole 34 HP +10 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Magical Camisole 44 Magic +3 Chain Shirt 56 Robust Apron 56 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Lady’s Dress 68 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Elishon Robe 114 Slightly lowers Curse damage Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Night Pot 128 Immune to Sleep Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Titanium Corset 206 HP +25 Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Divine Clothes 232 Magic +3

Queen Pink Dress 24 Off-Shoulder Top 24 Silicone Armor 25 Biker Jacket 25 Protection Shirt 34 Battle Camisole 34 HP +10 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Magical Camisole 44 Magic +3 Chain Shirt 56 Robust Apron 56 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Lady’s Dress 68 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Elishon Robe 114 Slightly lowers Curse damage Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Night Pot 128 Immune to Sleep Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Titanium Corset 206 HP +25 Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Divine Clothes 232 Magic +3

Oracle Olive Coat 24 Protection Shirt 34 Battle Camisole 34 HP +10 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Magical Camisole 44 Magic +3 Chain Shirt 56 Robust Apron 56 Hacker Gear Mk. 160 HP +20 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Lady’s Dress 68 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Elishon Robe 114 Slightly lowers Curse damage Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Night Pot 128 Immune to Sleep Professional Hacker’s Clothes 172 HP +40 Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Titanium Corset 206 HP +25 Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Divine Clothes 232 Magic +3

Noir Pink Dress 24 Off-Shoulder Top 24 Silicone Armor 25 Biker Jacket 25 Protection Shirt 34 Battle Camisole 34 HP +10 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Magical Camisole 44 Magic +3 Chain Shirt 56 Robust Apron 56 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Lady’s Dress 68 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Elishon Robe 114 Slightly lowers Curse damage Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Night Pot 128 Immune to Sleep Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Titanium Corset 206 HP +25 Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Divine Clothes 232 Magic +3

Sophia Pink Dress 24 Off-Shoulder Top 24 Silicone Armor 25 Biker Jacket 25 Protection Shirt 34 Battle Camisole 34 HP +10 Wildcat Camouflage Vest 44 Immune to Sleep Magical Camisole 44 Magic +3 Chain Shirt 56 Robust Apron 56 Bulletproof Vest 68 Immune to Fear Lady’s Dress 68 Immune to Rage Pope’s Undergarments 114 Slightly lowers Bless damage Elishon Robe 114 Slightly lowers Curse damage Hope Shirt 128 Slightly lowers Psy damage Night Pot 128 Immune to Sleep Silver Vest 204 HP +20 Titanium Corset 206 HP +25 Seoul Best 230 SP +20 Divine Clothes 232 Magic +3

Mona Neckerchief 25 Silk Scarf 34 Magic +3 Cat Knit Blouse 46 Immune to Freeze Breeze Scarf 58 Agility +3 Water Crown 70 Slightly lowers Fire damage. Illumina collar 116 Slightly lowers Curse damage. Sunken Collar 132 Immune to Rage Glorious Collar 210 SP +25 Cat’s Feet 236 Agility +3



