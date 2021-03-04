Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Costumes: Check Out This Entire List Of Costumes For All Characters

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of Armor that provides the characters with a boost in defence and dodging. Some even grant additional effects. Read on.

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of Armor that provides the characters with a boost in defence and dodging. Some of these armour grants additional effects when they are worn, and this helps further against a specific type of enemies. Continue reading to know about all the Persona 5 Strikers outfits as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Costumes

List of Armour/Costumes With Compatible Characters (Defence and Effects)

  • Joker
    • Long Hoodie
      • 25
    • Black Polo
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Shoulder Pads
      • 36
      • Agility +2
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Burn Tech
      • 46
      • Immune to Freeze
    • Chain Shirt56
    • Survival Vest58
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Cosmic Underwear
      • 72
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Athlete’s Shirt
      • 118
      • Agility +2
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Saint Tunic
      • 134
      • Immune to Rage
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Karna’s Gold Clothes
      • 214
      • Slightly reduces Phys damage
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Demon’s Jacket
      • 240
      • Strength +2
  • Skull
    • Long Hoodie
      • 25
    • Tanktop
      • 25
    • Black Polo
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Shoulder Pads
      • 36
      • Agility +2
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Burn Tech
      • 46
      • Immune to Freeze
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Survival Vest
      • 58
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Cosmic Underwear
      • 72
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Athlete’s Shirt
      • 118
      • Agility +2
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Saint Tunic
      • 134
      • Immune to Rage
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Karna’s Gold Clothes
      • 214
      • Slightly lowers Phys damage
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Demon’s Jacket
      • 240
      • Strength +2
  • Fox
    • Long Hoodie
      • 25
    • Tanktop
      • 25
    • Black Polo
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Shoulder Pads
      • 36
      • Agility +2
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Burn Tech
      • 46
      • Immune to Freeze
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Survival Vest
      • 58
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Cosmic Underwear
      • 72
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Athlete’s Shirt
      • 118
      • Agility +2
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Saint Tunic
      • 134
      • Immune to Rage
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Karna’s Gold Clothes
      • 214
      • Slightly reduces Phys damage
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Demon’s Jacket
      • 240
      • Strength +2
  • Wolf
    • Long Hoodie
      • 25
    • Black Polo
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Shoulder Pads
      • 36
      • Agility +2
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Burn Tech
      • 46
      • Immune to Freeze
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Survival Vest
      • 58
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Cosmic Underwear
      • 72
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Athlete’s Shirt
      • 118
      • Agility +2
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Saint Tunic
      • 134
      • Immune to Rage
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Karna’s Gold Clothes
      • 214
      • Slightly reduces Phys damage
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Demon’s Jacket
      • 240
      • Strength +2
  • Panther
    • Pink Dress
      • 24
    • Off-Shoulder Top
      • 24
    • Silicone Armor
      • 25
    • Biker Jacket
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Battle Camisole
      • 34
      • HP +10
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Magical Camisole
      • 44
      • Magic +3
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Robust Apron
      • 56
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Lady’s Dress
      • 68
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Elishon Robe
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Night Pot
      • 128
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Titanium Corset
      • 206
      • HP +25
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Divine Clothes
      • 232
      • Magic +3
  • Queen
    • Pink Dress
      • 24
    • Off-Shoulder Top
      • 24
    • Silicone Armor
      • 25
    • Biker Jacket
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Battle Camisole
      • 34
      • HP +10
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Magical Camisole
      • 44
      • Magic +3
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Robust Apron
      • 56
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Lady’s Dress
      • 68
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Elishon Robe
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Night Pot
      • 128
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Titanium Corset
      • 206
      • HP +25
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Divine Clothes
      • 232
      • Magic +3
  • Oracle
    • Olive Coat
      • 24
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Battle Camisole
      • 34
      • HP +10
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Magical Camisole
      • 44
      • Magic +3
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Robust Apron
      • 56
    • Hacker Gear Mk.
      • 160
      • HP +20
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Lady’s Dress
      • 68
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Elishon Robe
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Night Pot
      • 128
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Professional Hacker’s Clothes
      • 172
      • HP +40
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Titanium Corset
      • 206
      • HP +25
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Divine Clothes
      • 232
      • Magic +3
  • Noir
    • Pink Dress
      • 24
    • Off-Shoulder Top
      • 24
    • Silicone Armor
      • 25
    • Biker Jacket
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Battle Camisole
      • 34
      • HP +10
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Magical Camisole
      • 44
      • Magic +3
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Robust Apron
      • 56
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Lady’s Dress
      • 68
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Elishon Robe
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Night Pot
      • 128
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Titanium Corset
      • 206
      • HP +25
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Divine Clothes
      • 232
      • Magic +3
  • Sophia
    • Pink Dress
      • 24
    • Off-Shoulder Top
      • 24
    • Silicone Armor
      • 25
    • Biker Jacket
      • 25
    • Protection Shirt
      • 34
    • Battle Camisole
      • 34
      • HP +10
    • Wildcat Camouflage Vest
      • 44
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Magical Camisole
      • 44
      • Magic +3
    • Chain Shirt
      • 56
    • Robust Apron
      • 56
    • Bulletproof Vest
      • 68
      • Immune to Fear
    • Lady’s Dress
      • 68
      • Immune to Rage
    • Pope’s Undergarments
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Bless damage
    • Elishon Robe
      • 114
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage
    • Hope Shirt
      • 128
      • Slightly lowers Psy damage
    • Night Pot
      • 128
      • Immune to Sleep
    • Silver Vest
      • 204
      • HP +20
    • Titanium Corset
      • 206
      • HP +25
    • Seoul Best
      • 230
      • SP +20
    • Divine Clothes
      • 232
      • Magic +3
  • Mona
    • Neckerchief
      • 25
    • Silk Scarf
      • 34
      • Magic +3
    • Cat Knit Blouse
      • 46
      • Immune to Freeze
    • Breeze Scarf
      • 58
      • Agility +3
    • Water Crown
      • 70
      • Slightly lowers Fire damage.
    • Illumina collar
      • 116
      • Slightly lowers Curse damage.
    • Sunken Collar
      • 132
      • Immune to Rage
    • Glorious Collar
      • 210
      • SP +25
    • Cat’s Feet
      • 236
      • Agility +3

