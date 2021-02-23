What Time Does Persona 5 Strikers Come Out? Here's More About Popular Atlus Release

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Release Time, Date And List Of All Playable Characters

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Release Date: When Will This Persona 5 Spin-off Come Out? Know Here

What time does Persona 5 Strikers come out?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like what time does Persona 5 Strikers come out and when can they start Persona 5 Strikers preload. This is because the makers are now releasing the game globally for a number of different platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows OS. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what time does Persona 5 Strikers come out and when can they start Persona 5 Strikers preload. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers.

The new action role-playing game is being released on midnight ET, February 23. The players can buy the game on platforms like Steam and respective play stores of the gaming consoles. They can even start loading the Persona 5 Strikers preload after buying it. The game will be around 12GB for Switch and PlayStation while for Windows it will be anywhere around 25GB. Apart from that, the makers shared a post on Official Atlus West twitter account that said, “Persona 5 Strikers is now available for Digital Deluxe players! If streaming, please refrain from sharing the final boss fight & label your stream with a spoiler warning disclaimer as to not spoil new players. We hope you’ll enjoy your time with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts”.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity, it is being released all over the globe for next-generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers: Here Is A List Of Characters In This Persona Sequel