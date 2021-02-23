What Is Persona 5 Strikers? Everything You Need To Know About The Sequel To Persona 5

Persona 5 Strikers is the direct sequel to the hit 2016 game Persona 5. Ever since the original Persona 5 came out, fans have been asking for a sequel. Read on to know more about what is Persona 5 Strikers.

What is Persona 5 Strikers?

Persona 5 Strikers is the game that recently got released by developers ATLUS West and is a direct sequel to the first Persona Strikers game. The game is out in a few geographic regions including Japan and will be available in the rest of the regions as ATLAS West rolls it out for everyone on February 23. The game has received solid reviews from fans and critics. Persona 5 Strikers is sitting at a 9/10 rating on Steam, 85 per cent on Metacritic and 8/10 on IGN. According to a review by IndieWire, players need to have played the first Persona 5 game in order to fully enjoy and understand the depth of the well-made sequel, Persona 5 Strikers. The sequel borrows heavily from the original game and adds to it.

How long is Persona 5 Strikers?

As per the critics who have played the game, the Persona 5 runtime is reported to have around 30 hours of playtime across the whole storyline. If you want some more content, you can also get the Delux Edition which will give you access to some bonus game content. You can also choose to play the game slowly by exploring each and every part of the missions if enjoy playing games that way. According to the synopsis of the review on Steam, the players get to join a group called Phantom Thieves, a group of mercenaries working relentlessly to rid Japan of corruption and the monsters lurking in the darkness.

When Does Persona 5 Strikers Come Out?

Persona 5 Strikers has already been out in Japan and a few other locations but the global rollout for the game is on February 23. People who have purchased the Deluxe Edition will have access to the game from February 19th. You can get the Persona 5 Strikers download from the official Steam store. Persona 5 Strikes has been prices like any other triple-A game title at $59.99. The game is available for the following devices: PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for more news about gaming.

