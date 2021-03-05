Persona 5 Strikers Snake King: How To Defeat This Sendail Jail Shadow Boss?

In Persona 5 Strikers, the Snake King Raja Naga is one of the Sendai Jail Dire Shadows. Before the players go up against this boss, it is best to bring a good stock of HP and SP recovery items. Obtaining these items is easy as they can be purchased from accessible vending machines, food stands, store, and restaurants. Read on to know about the Snake King as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request
Persona 5 Strikers Snake King
Also read | PS5 Restock For March: Know When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console
Apart from the things mentioned above, the players can also get ingredients by going to Sophia’s Shop and to various other real-world stores. After you have obtained them, just cook them from The Joker's kitchen as these ingredients will provide additional HP and SP items. Here are the characters that you should use against this boss:
- Joker & Arsene => Can use Fire, Ice, and Bless skills from other Personas obtained or fused.
- Panther & Carmen => Can use Fire skills which Raja Naga is weak against.
- Fox & Goemon => Can use Ice skills which Raja Naga is weak against
- Sophie & Pithos => Can use Bless skills which Raja Naga is weak against.
Snake King Raja Naga Stats
- Stagger Gauge => 8
- Availability => August 24th
- Recommended Level => Level 43 or higher
- Rewards
- EXP => 8,960 exp (Base Game)
- Yen => 25,000 yen (Base Game)
- Other => Gaia Belt x1 (En +10), Skill Card x1
Snake King Raja Naga Skills
- Ziodyne => Heavy Electricity damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.
- Masukukaja => Buff party agility for a certain period of time.
- Elec Boost => Strengthen Electricity attacks by 25%.
- Maziodyne => Heavy Electricity damage to a wide range. Rare chance of Shock.
- Evade Wind => Triple evasion chance against Wind attacks.
- Thunder Reign => Severe Electricity damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.
Below is a list of all Dire Shadows in the game. The Archangel Dire Shadow is locked in the post-game so you need to clear the main story first.
- Killer Teddybear
- Bugbear
- Bunkamachi West,
- Shibuya Jail
- Snake King
- Raja Naga
- West Garden
- Sendai Jail
- Harlot of Desire
- Lilith
- Clocktower Northeast
- Sapporo Jail
- Wandering Reviver
- Nebiros
- Lab North
- Okinawa Jail
- Sun’s Emissary
- Yatagarasu
- Enter Path of Fortune
- Kyoto Jail
- War-Hungry Horseman
- Eligor
- Mt. Chasiro
- Osaka Jail
- Dark Sun
- Mithras
- Near the entrance
- Jail of the Abyss
- Heavenly Punisher
- Archangel
- Path of Yearning
- Tree of Knowledge
Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Gladiator's Finale? Find All The Details In This Guide
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel: Which Characters To Choose As Companions?