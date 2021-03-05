Persona 5 Strikers Snake King: How To Defeat This Sendail Jail Shadow Boss?

In Persona 5 Strikers, the Snake King Raja Naga is one of the Sendai Jail Dire Shadows. Before the players go up against this boss, it is best to bring a good stock of HP and SP recovery items. Obtaining these items is easy as they can be purchased from accessible vending machines, food stands, store, and restaurants. Read on to know about the Snake King as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Snake King

Apart from the things mentioned above, the players can also get ingredients by going to Sophia’s Shop and to various other real-world stores. After you have obtained them, just cook them from The Joker's kitchen as these ingredients will provide additional HP and SP items. Here are the characters that you should use against this boss:

Joker & Arsene => Can use Fire, Ice, and Bless skills from other Personas obtained or fused.

Panther & Carmen => Can use Fire skills which Raja Naga is weak against.

Fox & Goemon => Can use Ice skills which Raja Naga is weak against

Sophie & Pithos => Can use Bless skills which Raja Naga is weak against.

Snake King Raja Naga Stats

Stagger Gauge => 8

Availability => August 24th

Recommended Level => Level 43 or higher

Rewards

EXP => 8,960 exp (Base Game)

Yen => 25,000 yen (Base Game)

Other => Gaia Belt x1 (En +10), Skill Card x1

Snake King Raja Naga Skills

Ziodyne => Heavy Electricity damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.

Masukukaja => Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Elec Boost => Strengthen Electricity attacks by 25%.

Maziodyne => Heavy Electricity damage to a wide range. Rare chance of Shock.

Evade Wind => Triple evasion chance against Wind attacks.

Thunder Reign => Severe Electricity damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.

Below is a list of all Dire Shadows in the game. The Archangel Dire Shadow is locked in the post-game so you need to clear the main story first.

Killer Teddybear Bugbear Bunkamachi West, Shibuya Jail

Snake King Raja Naga West Garden Sendai Jail

Harlot of Desire Lilith Clocktower Northeast Sapporo Jail

Wandering Reviver Nebiros Lab North Okinawa Jail

Sun’s Emissary Yatagarasu Enter Path of Fortune Kyoto Jail

War-Hungry Horseman Eligor Mt. Chasiro Osaka Jail

Dark Sun Mithras Near the entrance Jail of the Abyss

Heavenly Punisher Archangel Path of Yearning Tree of Knowledge



