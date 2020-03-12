PewDiePie Okbuddyretard Video Receives Over Four Million Views

PewDiePie is one of the most influential YouTube personality currently with over 100 million subscribers. PewDiePie, who started off as a gamer in the YouTube community, has now based his YouTube career on making funny videos and reviewing meme trends. This time around PewDiePie reviewed a subreddit named okbuddyretard.

PewDiePie reviews okbuddyretard subreddit

The okbuddyretard subreddit is known for its offensive content which PewDiePie highlighted in his video. Before the video was released, the subreddit was fairly unknown to many but with PewDiePie making a video on it has brought upon a lot of new subscribers to okbuddyretard video. The owner of the subreddit also shared on his Twitter how PewDiePie's video on it has brought upon thousands of new followers.

But the instant attention due to PewDiePie's video about the subreddit has reportedly upset okbuddyretard's owner as he does not wish for the subreddit to be a mainstream affair. Instead, the owner of the subreddit has been overtly vocal about how the newly found surge of followers can affect the quality of content over the subreddit. Many fans of okbuddyretard were also quick to recommend that the owner should delete their subreddit, but that is something the anonymous owner does not wish to happen. Check out okbuddyretard's views on deleting the subreddit and Reddit in general below -

Deleting it now would actually be a Chad move. But I don't think anyone really wants that. We'll see what happens to the sub count in the next few days and go from there. — Lemonade1947🌲🤖 (@lemonade1947) March 11, 2020

