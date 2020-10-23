Phasmophobia Hackers Ruin The Game By Invading Lobby; Kinetic Games Addresses The Issue

Phasmophobia recently arrived in early access and quickly became one of the most talked-about upcoming horror game releases this year. The co-op psychological horror title from Kinetic Games opened up to an overwhelming response from the online gaming community and also drew the attention of popular content creators all around the world. It has also become one of the most-streamed video games on popular live streaming services like Twitch.

Phasmophobia hackers invade lobby area

As the video game continues to attract more takers, it appears that the game has been plagued with several bizarre occurrences enforced by hackers. There are numerous reports online around hackers invading other player's games by setting off all kinds of jump scare animations, changing AI behaviour, and summoning items in the game lobby, among other things. This is obviously ruining the game for most players, while it may also be quite disturbing for others.

Game developers are aware of the hacks and they have asked requested users to avoid using the lobbies. It is likely that the issue will soon be resolved, although we don't have a timeframe on when a fix will be deployed.

Phasmophobia is currently available in early access on Windows PC via Steam at just $13.99. The co-op psychological horror game promises to bring an immersive experience to gaming fans and is set to get a full release in 2021. A Phasmophobia VR mode is also available in the game along with the standard version. If you haven't played the game already, here's how you can download it:

Step 1: The first step is to go visit the Steam client on your computer and look for "Phasmophobia" (Or simply click on the link here).

Step 2: Log in to your Steam account or create a new one if you don't have an existing account.

Step 3: Click on 'Add to cart' to purchase the title

Step 4: Tap on 'Purchase for Myself' and make the payment.

Step 5: Lastly, you can install the game by hitting the 'Install' button.

The game will appear in your Library after the installation.

