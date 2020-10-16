Phasmophobia Tricks To Improve Your Game: 10 Tips To Master The Psychological Horror Game

Phasmophobia is a popular online multiplayer game available on Steam. The players have recently been playing this horror game and are certainly loving it. It requires the players to do a number of different tasks in the game to eliminate the ghost. The game is currently making it to the headlines after the players have been wanting to know details about it. Read more to know about Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia tips and tricks to improve your gameplay

Phasmophobia makers have managed to get their players engaged with a number of activities to catch the ghost. The players want to improve their gameplay. To help them out, we too have written down some tips and tricks to play Phasmophobia. Follow these tricks to improve your gameplay at Phasmophobia and defeat the ghost every time.

Try and locate the ghost before starting to do anything else. Try to search for footsteps or any supernatural activity.

Get armed and totally ready for a total fight. Get all the ammo you need.

Start spreading sal throughout the house. If the ghost steps in this salt pile, then it will leave footprints all over the house. Using salt might make your game easier.

Start looking for places to hide when the ghost goes into a hunting phase. The ghost will fight you if it spots you during a hunting phase. Look for places like cupboards, cabinets and other places to hide.

Wait for ghost activity to get strong evidence. Wait for moments like ghost attacks and hunting phases to get strong evidence against the ghost.

Do not use the ghost’s name. This can be the easiest way to freak them out. Ghosts in the game hate it when they use their real names.

Always look for an escape route. This is an essential tip to be away from the ghosts while they are in the hunting phase. The key is to not get attacked by any ghosts.

Try and complete all the side missions. Getting pictures of items like bone DNA and other side items can certainly improve your Phasmophobia gameplay.

All ghosts in Phasmophobia

Spirit

Strength: None Weakness: Using smudge sticks to prevent attacks Evidence: Spirit Box, fingerprints, and Ghost Writing

Wraith

Strength: The Wraith's footsteps cannot be traced Weakness: Reacts to salt Evidence: Fingerprints, freezing temperatures, and Spirit Box

Phantom

Strength: Looking at a phantom will cause the player’s sanity to drop Weakness: Taking its photo will cause it to disappear Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures

Poltergeist

Strength: The Poltergeist can move multiple objects at once Weakness: Empty rooms Evidence: Spirit Box, Fingerprints, and Ghost Orb

Banshee

Strength: The Banshee targets one player at a time Weakness: The crucifix Evidence: EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and freezing temperatures

Jinn

Strength: The further the player is, the faster a Jinn is Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and EMF Level 5

Demon

Strength: The Demon will attack aggressively Weakness: Asking a question on an ouija board won’t lower a player’s sanity Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures

Yurei

Strength: Yurei can affect the player's sanity more than normal Weakness: Using a smudge stick to prevent it from moving Evidence: Ghost Orb, Ghost Writing, and freezing temperatures

Oni

Strength: Oni can move objects quickly Weakness: Active when more players are nearby Evidence: EMF Level 5, Spirit Box, and Ghost Writing

Mare

Strength: Mare has increased attacks in the dark Weakness: Light Evidence: Spirit Box, Ghost Orb, and freezing temperatures

Revenant

Strength: Revenants are fast when hunting Weakness: Slow when the player is hidden EMF Level 5, Fingerprints, and Ghost Writing

Shade

Strength: Shades are hard to find Weakness: A shade won’t hunt if players are in groups Evidence: EMF Level 5, Ghost Orb, and Ghost Writing

