New Wold System Requirements: Recommended PC Requirements For A Seamless Gameplay

New Wold system requirements have been one of the most asked questions of the gaming community. we have answered these questions. Read more about New World.

New World has become one of the most anticipated games of the current year. The game has been developed by Amazon Game Studios and it is scheduled to be released in early 2021. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players have been wanting to know the system requirements for New World. Read more to know about New World system requirements. 

New World system requirements

Since the last few days, a number of players have been asking things like what are New Wold system requirements. These details are laid out on new World’s official website and one can easily look up for it there. But if you still have not figured it out, then you can have a look at our recommended New World system requirements. These specifications have been given for smoother and seamless gameplay. Here are the New World system requirements. 

Minimum System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 35 GB available space

New World’s recommended System Requirements

  • CPU - Intel® Core™ i7-2600K, AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400
  • GPU - NVIDIA® GTX 970, AMD Radeon™ R9 390X
  • Mem - 16GB RAM
  • Disk - SSD
  • OS - Windows®10 64-bit, DirectX 12

A number of players have already been able to get their hands on the game. The players who have already placed their pre-orders will also be able to play a preview version of the game.

The players have been giving a lot of positive reviews about the game. Bajheera is a popular gamer who has also Tweeted about the New World. He wrote, “I kind of want to stay up late & get a little more @playnewworldin, but I don't think it's quite a time to ruin my sleep schedule just yet. Let's knock out some video work as usual & just get back to gaming tomorrow, thanks for tuning in today & cya in the morning”.

Similarly, a number of other users have also been commenting about the game through their social media handles. Here are some other fan reactions about the New World.

