PlayStation Network Down WS-37397-9 Issue Update: Sony Says "All Services Are Up"

PlayStation is one of the leading consoles in the market, especially after the release of the next-gen PS5 console. With 8K quality and a specific controller called DualSense with Haptic Feedback2, Adaptive Triggers2 and more features, the Sony's next-gen console is quite alluring for the players around the world. While players were enjoying their favourite games on the PS4 and PS5 using PSN, they came across Error NP-34957-8. And, everyone has started reporting the "PlayStation Network down" issue. So, if you have been facing the same server issue, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PlayStation Network down issue fixed

The PlayStation official site has revealed that the PSN server issues have been solved. The organisation writes: "All services are up and running." This means that players can start enjoying their games again without any more interruption. However, the question is, why were users unable to sign in to PlayStation network? The reason behind players unable to play their favourite game on the PlayStation console was that Sony had shut down the servers for maintenance, according to the pop-up notifications coming on the consoles, PS4 and PS5. Also, many users received pop-ups of Error WS-37397-9 which we are quite unfamiliar with.

However, Epic Games official Fortnite Twitter handle revealed that the PlayStation Network was facing a major outage issue before the servers were back up. The organisation wrote: "PlayStation Network is currently experiencing an outage. As PlayStation works to resolve this issue, you can keep up with the status here. Nevertheless, the PSN servers are back up and the problem has been resolved.

But, if you are still facing the issue, you must try to close everything and restart your console. Once done, you need to check if your console is working fine or not. If you are still facing issues, you need to contact PlayStation Support for an in-detailed guided help. However, such network down issues usually happen during peak hours when a lot of players are playing, so there is not much to worry about.

