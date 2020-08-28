What Is Playstation Online ID? All Questions Answered About Playstation Online IDs

Playstation has become the most used console and has created a huge multiplayer platform for its players to enjoy. Players can use their PSN IDs to connect with each other and have a gala time gaming. PSN means Playstation network and ID stands for identification.

What is Playstation online ID?

Playstation Online ID is a unique display name that users can set for their friends and other players to identify them as in the gaming community and other online features on the Playstation network. Other players can use this ID to see if the player is online and what game they are playing, view their trophies and friends depending on the privacy settings set by the user. A player cannot link an existing PSN ID to another account. An account cannot have more than one PSN ID associated with it.

What is your Playstation online ID?

Everybody can keep their own unique Playstation online Ids in a very simple way. Follow the steps to check your Playstaion online id below. Read on:

Go to the settings page on your Playstation

Click on account management

Select account information

View your Playstation ID

How to choose your Playstation online Id?

Every online ID should be an alpha-numeric one and can involve hyphens and underscores.

The online ID should be between 3 to 16 characters in total.

As there are a huge number of users on the platform. Most first attempts for Playstation ids show up as taken. In such a situation you can alter it unlimited times until you find an Id that is unique and available.

Playstation recommends that users do not reveal their personal identity in any way while creating their Playstation online Ids and using any part of their name is a violation of the user agreement set by Sony.

No Playstation online ID should contain the use of anything abusive or offensive or content that violates the community guidelines. A permanent ban is set to the Playstation online id that violates these guidelines.

How can you change your Playstation online ID?

Sometimes people just grow out of their Playstation ids and feel like changing it. Playstation just released the feature to change your online IDs. It's free for the first time and charges a small fee every other time. You can perform this action on the PS4 or on a web browser. Follow these steps to change your PSN ID:

Go to the settings page on your Playstation

Click on account management

Select account information

View your Playstation ID

Enter the change you want to make or choose a new one from the suggested options

Follow the on-screen directions to complete the process

Web browser:

Sign in to your Playstation account and access your PSN profile in the menu

Click on the edit button sitting next to your online id

Enter the change you want to make or choose a new one from the suggested options

Follow the on screen directions to complete the process

