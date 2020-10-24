Pokemon Crown Tundra Footprints Location Guide You Must Check Out

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra is the second DLC expansion after the Isle of Armor. It was released on October 22 for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform by the developer company "Game Freak" and publishers "The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo". Crown Tundra expansion includes many of the legendary Pokemons which the players can catch, along with various new quests.

Pokemon Crown Tundra Footprints Locations

In Crown Tundra, as players keep progressing through the game, they will meet professor Sonia who will inform them about the 3 legendary Pokemons (also known as the Swords of Justice) who have now entered the Crown Tundra region. These Pokemons have also left footprints evidence which will allow the players to track down each one of them.

In the first part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion, which is known as the Isle of Armor, players had to go through something similar - Alolan Diglett. In this expansion, there are three different kinds of footprints which are called evidence and after finishing a specific percentage, the players will be able to locate Virizion, Terrakion and Cobalion. The tracks present on the map depends on the type of each of these Pokemon.

Below mentioned are all the footprint locations of the Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion.

Cobalion Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Caves, and nearby areas

Terrakion Lakeside Cave, Ballimere Lake, and nearby areas

Virizion Giant’s Bed and nearby areas



Now after the players finish 100 percent completion in finding this footprint evidence, they need to go back and talk to professor Sonia and she will give the location information on these 3 Pokemon.

Regidrago and Virizion

Two new Legendary Titans that are available to capture in Pokemon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra are Regidrago (Dragon type Titan) and Regieleki (Electric type Titan). Players will be able to capture any one of them. The Regi Pokemons first made their appearance in Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire and also in Pokemon Diamond a few years later. Players will be able to use the same original methods that worked in older Pokemon games to capture any one of these Titan class Pokemons.

