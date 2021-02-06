Pokemon Go Absol: Check Out All Information On Pokemon Go Absol Here

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Many players would like to know more about Pokemon Go Absol.

Pokemon Go Absol

Pokemon Go Has added many pokemon from varying regions. Absol is a dog-type Pokemon with a white coat found in the Hoenn region, which is the third generation of Pokemon. Absol is incredibly strong and agile and players can use this Pokemon to their advantage in their battles. Absol Evolution doesn’t exist as it is the only stage the Pokemon stays in.

There is also a Shiny Edition Absol in Pokemon Go which is a lot rarer to come across. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get an Absol for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Players should learn Absol Best Moveset, Stats, and Weaknesses to make themselves a formidable force. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Absol Below:

Pokémon GO Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2856, 246 attack, 120 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Absol is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. Absol is boosted by Fog weather. Absol Best Moveset is Snarl and Dark Pulse (15.19 DPS).

