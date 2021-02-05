Pokemon Go Melmetal: Learn More About This 7th Generation Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go is one of the tops played games and it has a growing competitive side too. Players should have knowledge about Pokemon to get better in this game. Pokemon Go has also added a PvP mode where friends and other players can battle it out against each other in the game. Pokemon Go has added new Pokemon from various regions, new events, and new quests for the players to dive in. Many are curious about Pokemon Go Melmetal.

Also read: Pokemon Go Cradily: Check Out Cradily Best Moveset, Stats, And More Here

Also read: How To Defeat Cliff In Pokemon Go? Check Out The Best Cliff Pokemon Counters Here

Pokemon Go Melmetal

Melmetal is a mythical pokemon that looks like a blob with steel nuts attached to it. It is a fairly new pokemon and came out in the Alola region, which is the 7th Generation of Pokemon. Melmetal is incredibly strong and it is advisable for every player to have this Pokemon in their arsenal. Many players want to learn Melmetal evolution, but that doesn’t exist as it is already the last stage of evolution for Meltan. Melmetal also has a shiny edition of itself like many other Pokemon in Pokemon Go that players can attempt to add to their collection. Learning the Melmetal Best Moveset, stats and weaknesses will help the players get ahead in the game. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Melmetal below:

Pokémon GO Melmetal is a mythical Steel-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4069, 226 attack, 190 defense, and 264 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Alola region (Gen 7). Melmetal is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves. Melmetal is boosted by Snow weather. Melmetal best moveset is Thunder Shock and Hyper Beam (13.15 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Ariados: Learn More About This Jhoto Region Pokemon Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Krookodile: Check Out Krookodile Best Moveset, Stats And More Here