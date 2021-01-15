Pokemon Go Beedrill: Check Out Beedrill Best Moveset, Beedrill Weakness And More

Pokemon Go is one of the most played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Many players are inquisitive about Pokemon Go Beedril.

Pokemon Go Beedrill

Beedrill is one of the Pokemon that are found in the first region of Pokemon, Kanto. This Pokemon is popular amongst players as they have been seeing it constantly from their favourite childhood series. This Pokemon is a good option as a bug type or poison type option for the players to have in their Arsenal for their battles, it is a good idea to first lone certain details such as Beedrill best moveset, Beedrill Weaknesses, and Beedrill evolution before including it into the team. Check out the stats Pokemon Go Beedrill below:

Pokémon GO Beedrill is a Bug and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2087, 169 attacks, 130 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Beedrill is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type moves. Beedrill is boosted by Rain and Cloudy weather. Beedrill best moveset is Bug Bite and Sludge Bomb (13.44 DPS) Beedrill Evolution is nothing, Beedrill evolves from the pokemon Kakuna after feeding it 50 candies in Pokemon Go.

Beedrill Counters

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

