Pokemon Go Chimchar Moveset: Here's All You Need To Know About This Pokemon

Pokemon Go Chimchar is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1082, 113 attack, 86 defence and 127 stamina in Pokemon Go. Read on to know more.

Infernape is a Fire & Fighting Pokemon which evolves from Monferno. It is vulnerable to Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water moves. Infernape's strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Blast Burn and it has a Max CP of 2,683. It tosses its enemies around with agility. It uses all its limbs to fight in its own unique style. Continue reading this article to know all about Chimchar in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Chimchar Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Chimchar is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1082, 113 attack, 86 defence and 127 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Chimchar is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Chimchar is boosted by Sunny weather. Chimchar's best moves are Scratch and Flamethrower (8.25 DPS).

The best moves for Chimchar are Ember and Flamethrower when attacking Pokemon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Chimchar is a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable against Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Chimchar are:

  • Mewtwo, 
  • Deoxys (Attack), 
  • Alakazam, 
  • Yveltal, 
  • Espeon.

Chimchar Evolution

Currently a total of 3 Pokemon in the Chimchar family. Chimchar evolves into Monferno which costs 25 Candy, which then evolves into Infernape costing 100 Candy.

Pokemon Go Chimchar Statistics

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 222
    • Defence - 151
    • Stamina - 183
  • Max CP
    • Level 15 Research encounters - 1,150
    • Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,533
    • Level 30 Max wild - 2,300
    • Level 40 - 2,683
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,916
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,491
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 156
  • Size
    • Height - 1.2 m
    • Weight - 55 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 5%
    • Base flee rate - 5%
    • Buddy walk distance - 3 km

Additional stats for Chimchar in Pokemon GO

  • Generation - Generation 4
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 10%
  • Buddy Distance - 3 km
  • Pokédex Height - 0.5 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 6.2 kg
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

