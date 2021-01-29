Pokemon Go Chimchar Moveset: Here's All You Need To Know About This Pokemon

Infernape is a Fire & Fighting Pokemon which evolves from Monferno. It is vulnerable to Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water moves. Infernape's strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Blast Burn and it has a Max CP of 2,683. It tosses its enemies around with agility. It uses all its limbs to fight in its own unique style. Continue reading this article to know all about Chimchar in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Chimchar Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Chimchar is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1082, 113 attack, 86 defence and 127 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Chimchar is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Chimchar is boosted by Sunny weather. Chimchar's best moves are Scratch and Flamethrower (8.25 DPS).

The best moves for Chimchar are Ember and Flamethrower when attacking Pokemon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Chimchar is a Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable against Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon you can use to beat Chimchar are:

Mewtwo,

Deoxys (Attack),

Alakazam,

Yveltal,

Espeon.

Chimchar Evolution

Currently a total of 3 Pokemon in the Chimchar family. Chimchar evolves into Monferno which costs 25 Candy, which then evolves into Infernape costing 100 Candy.

Pokemon Go Chimchar Statistics

Base stats Attack - 222 Defence - 151 Stamina - 183

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,150 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,533 Level 30 Max wild - 2,300 Level 40 - 2,683

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,916 Level 35 (wild) - 2,491

Max HP Level 40 - 156

Size Height - 1.2 m Weight - 55 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional stats for Chimchar in Pokemon GO

Generation - Generation 4

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 6.2 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

