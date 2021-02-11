Pokemon Go Cobalion: A Step By Step Guide On How To Catch Cobalion

As a part of the Pokemon Go home celebration event, the Cobalion was released in November 2020. Since then, it has become an integral part of the legendary raid boss category. In fact, it has been elevated to the position of the leader for all the legendary raid bosses. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Cobalion, how to catch Cobalion in Pokemon Go, Cobalion best moveset and more.

Like most other legendary Pokemon in the game, Cobalion is one of a set. This particular set is known as the Swords of Justice and Cobalion is their leader. Based on The Three Musketeers, Cobalion represents Athos, the oldest and de facto leader of the group. The other three members of the group are Terrakion, a Rock and Fighting-type representing Porthos, the strongest member of the group. Virizion, a Grass and Fighting-type representing Aramis, the feminine and romantic member of the group. And Keldeo, a Water and Fighting-type with two forms representing d'Artagnan, the young new addition to the group.

While these four form a quartet in the core game, Keldeo will be introduced later on and perhaps in a different way. Given that Keldeo is a Mythical Pokémon, not a Legendary like the other Swords of Justice, it would be interesting to see how this particular Mythical type Pokémon will be handled throughout Pokémon Go. When Cobalion was first introduced, players raised a lot of questions about its ability. But now that its signature move, Sacred Sword, has been introduced, it can finally live up to its full potential.

How to catch Cobalion in Pokemon Go?

There is only one way you’ll be able to catch Cobalion in Pokemon Go - attack and defeat. You need to attack the leader of the legendary raid boss and defeat it to add it to your Pokedex. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at what it takes to catch Cobalion in Pokemon Go.

A Steel and Fighting type Pokémon, Cobalion is capable of dealing Steel, Fighting, Psychic, and Rock type attacks and all it takes to catch this Pokemon is to do double damage from Fighting, Fire, and Ground type attacks. This means its moveset makes a pretty big difference. Also, with the introduction of Mega Evolution, there are three different Mega Evolved Pokémon who can boost the attack power of any Fire type counters you make towards capturing Cobalion. Here’s a list of Pokemon you can use to attack and catch Cobalion, and add it to your Pokedex.

Mega Charizard Y.

Mega Charizard X.

Reshiram.

Lucario.

Mega Houndoom.

Conkeldurr.

Chandelure.

Darmanitan.

Moltres.

And Machamp.

Cobalion best moveset

Cobalion evolution