Pokemon Go Darumaka: How To Catch Darumaka? A Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go is a popular game and it is developed and published by Niantic. Basically, the game is structured on augmented reality. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Darumaka, how to catch Darumaka in Pokemon Go, Darumaka best moveset and more.

Also read: New Cold War bug impacts Search and Destroys multiplayer matches.

When it comes to the Darumaka Pokemon, it has two different forms namely Galarian and regular Unovan. But, you’ll only encounter the Galarian form of Darumaka in the Galar region. What’s critical to note here is that you wouldn’t be able to change its form. Actually, the first time Galarian Darumaka was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch. Darumaka generally lives in highly snowy areas. So usually, the colder it gets, the more powerful it becomes.

Also read: Who is SypherPK's wife? Does she have her own Twitch channel?

Darumaka is a round, red coloured Pokemon. It prefers to live in snowy areas. Darumaka has the ability to freeze its breath to create snowballs which it can use to attack its opponents. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Darumaka in Pokemon Go.

Also read: PS5 Restock: Know when you might be able to get your hands on one.

How to catch Darumaka in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that Darumaka is one of the powerful Pokemon and it is popular among the Pokemon community. It’s also adorable and cute as well. As we’ve mentioned earlier, there are two different types of Darumaka available and when it comes to catching the Galarian form of Darumaka, you’ll only be able to find it in Pokemon Sword. It’s highly impossible to find the Unovan form of Darumaka, so we’ll learn about catching the Galarian form of Darumaka in Pokemon Go.

Also read: Pokemon Go Camerupt best moveset: Check out the best moves of this volcano Pokemon.

Darumaka is an ice type Pokemon and it prefers to live in snowy areas. Hence, you won’t be able to find it in the wild. You can find it roaming around Route 8 and Route 10. In the early days, Darumaka uses to be a fire type Pokemon and you can easily catch it by simply getting into level 38 of the game. But now, you have to use a special item to do it successfully. And that item is an Ice Stone. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Pokeshop where you can simply walk in and buy an Ice Stone. Instead, you have to find an Ice Stone somewhere in the wild area of the Galar region, specifically the Lake of Outrage. But before heading there, you'll need to have completed the sixth gym and unlocked the water traversing version of your bike first though. That's because you'll need to head over to the Lake of Outrage, cross the water to the other side and reach the circular rock formation that's lying there. There are Evolution Stones at the base of each of these rocks, so go grab them. After grabbing one of these stones, get to the wild area of Galar region and when you encounter a Darumaka, just drop the Ice Stone on it to successfully catch it. That’s all!

Darumaka best moveset

Darumaka evolution