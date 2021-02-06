Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest Guide - Here's All You Need To Know

Pokemon Go is a fiercely mainstream handheld game and has been on the highest-rated spot since its delivery. The players find some kind of purpose for existing like the strive for getting all Pokemon and attempting to turn into the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has likewise added a ton of updates which have furnished the players with new missions, pokemon, and much more. Numerous players might want to find out about Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest.

Also read: Pokemon Go Zekrom: Learn More About The Legendary Zekrom In Pokemon Go

Also read: Pokemon Go Melmetal: Learn More About This 7th Generation Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest

Pokemon Go has been working hard on getting new content for the players. The new Pokemon Go Update has brought Special Research Quests to the game. Players can complete these quests to earn certain sets of rewards. The latest Special Research Quest that has been added is the Jump Start Research Quest. In the Jump Start Research Quest, the players will have to do a series of tasks involving various Pokemon. Learn more about this Special Research Quest in the Jump Start Research Guide.

Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Guide

This guide will help players learn the sets of tasks they need to complete in order to complete the Jump Start Research Quest and also the rewards they will receive for every task. Check out the rewards and sets of tasks for the Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest below:

Task Set 1

Add 1 new friend (5,000 XP)

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost (5,000 XP)

Hatch an Egg (5,000 XP)

Reward: 15,000 Stardust, Dratini Encounter, 2 Lucky Eggs

Task Set 2

Evolve a Dratini (10k XP)

Earn a Candy with your buddy (30 Dratini Candy)

Take a snapshot of Dratini (30 Dratini Candy)

To take a snapshot, select the Dratini in your Pokémon menu and tap the camera icon on the top right.

Reward: 15,000 Stardust, 1 Raid Pass, 2 Lucky Eggs

Task Set 3

Power up a Pokémon 10 times (15,000 XP)

Battle a trainer in the Great League (15,000 XP)

Battle in a raid (15,000 XP)

Reward: 15,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs, 2 Star Pieces

Task Set 4

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon (Chimchar Encounter)

Catch a Legendary, either from a Breakthrough or a raid (Piplup Encounter)

Hatch 3 eggs (Turtwig Encounter)

Reward: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15,000 Star Dust, Shiny Eevee Encounter (!)

Task Set 5

Take a snapshot of Eevee (30,000 XP)

Send 5 gifts to friends (30,000 XP)

Trade 3 Pokémon (30,000 XP)

Reward: 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs, Lapras Encounter

Task Set 6

Make a new friend (60 Dratini Candy)

Win a level 3 or higher raid (60 Dratini Candy)

Evolve a Dragonair (100,000 XP)

Reward: 100,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs, 15,000 Star Dust

Also read: Pokemon Go Cradily: Check Out Cradily Best Moveset, Stats, And More Here

Also read: How To Defeat Cliff In Pokemon Go? Check Out The Best Cliff Pokemon Counters Here