Pokemon Go Cyndaquil: Find Out How To Catch Cyndaquil In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is an extremely popular and innovative game that requires the players to venture out of their homes to play the game and catch some pokemon. Pokemon Go also constantly updates the game and adds new Pokemon from varying regions, new events, quests, and more. These updates keep the players immersed with new content and also fixes the issues the players have been facing. Many players want to learn how to catch Cyndaquil.

How to catch Cyndaquil in Pokemon Go?

Cyndaquil is one of the starter Pokemon from the Jhoto region. Cyndaquil is an iconic Pokemon and was an integral part of Ash’s arsenal in the series. Cyndaquil is an equally valuable team member in the game and Shiny Cyndaquil is a rare occurrence in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Shiny Cyndaquil evolution is an absolute brute against the player’s foes, the Pokemon Go Shiny Cyndaquil evolution is Shiny Quilava and it can be performed by feeding Cyndaquil 25 Candies.

The way to get Shiny Cyndaquil in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Cyndaquil for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Cyndaquil below:

Pokémon GO Cyndaquil is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1108, 116 attack, 93 defense, and 118 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Cyndaquil is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. Cyndaquil is boosted by Sunny weather. Cyndaquil's best moves are Ember and Flamethrower (8.13 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

