Pokemon Go Shiny Entei: Is Entei Shiny? Learn More About It Here

Pokemon Go has gotten one of the most played handheld games out there and it has kept up that by continually creating and learning. Since its delivery the game has added numerous new changes and substance to the game, this includes Team Go Rocket, Shiny Pokemon, Pokemon Raids, and then some. The consistent improvement has kept the players submerged in the game. The latest shiny Pokemon that players have been talking about Pokemon Go Shiny Entei and many have asked is Entei Shiny.

Is Entei Shiny?

The answer to this is yes, Pokemon Go Shiny Entei Will be available for the players to catch during the 5 Star Raid timeslot. Catching legendary pokemon is a difficult task and catching the shiny version is even more difficult. It will be advisable for the player to stock up on every resource that is related to catching pokemon as this will be one tough job.

Entei is one of the Legendary Pokemon that can be found in the Jhoto region, it’s a legendary fire type Pokemon that any player will be lucky to have in their arsenal. As it is a legendary Pokemon it is very rare for people to be able to catch it. Check out the Stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Entei Below:

Pokémon GO Entei is a legendary Fire type Pokemon with a max CP of 3926, 235 attack, 171 defense, and 251 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Entei is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. Entei is boosted by Sunny weather. Shiny Entei best moveset are Fire Fang and Flamethrower (16.50 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

