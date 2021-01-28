Pokemon Go Pachirisu: Check Out Pachirisu Stats, Pachirisu Best Moveset And More Here

Pokemon Go is one of the biggest and most popular handheld games to date. It is one of the first few games that uses the real world as the game world too. Players need to get out of their couches and venture out in the wild to catch new and exciting Pokemon. The game really gives the players the feel of being a Pokemon Trainer with new Pokemon Targets for each day. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Pachirisu.

Pokemon Go Pachirisu

Pachirisu is one of the Pokemon from the Sinnoh region which is the fifth generation of Pokemon and was added to the game during the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event. Pachirisu can be a valuable addition to the player’s arsenal as it is an incredibly versatile Pokemon. Pachirisu is a Pokemon that looks like a squirrel that can open its arms to reveal its wings that help it to glide and perform other attacks.

Pachirisu Evolution doesn’t exist, it is one of the Pokemon that do no evolve. Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Pachirisu in the game. Being well versed with Pachirisu best moveset will help the players overcome many gym battles. Check out Pachirisu Stats below:

Pokémon GO Pachirisu is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1372, 94 attack, 172 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Pachirisu is vulnerable to Ground-type moves. Pachirisu is boosted by Rain weather. Pachirisu best moveset is Spark and Thunderbolt (6.72 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

