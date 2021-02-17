Pokemon Go Wartortle: Check Out Wartortle's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go is a mobile gaming application that uses the help of AR and GPS to give the players a lifelike experiencing of catching Pokemon on the go. The application motivates the people to go out as they can catch new pokemon as they are on their daily travels. Pokemon Go has a plethora of Pokemon, right from the start of the series, and has been adding new ones in every update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Wartortle.

All about Pokemon Go Wartortle

Wartortle is an evolution of one of the starter Pokemons from the Kanto region, the first generation of Pokemon. Wartortle is the evolution of Squirtle and Wartortle evolution is Blastoise. It takes 100 candy to perform the Wartortle evolution in Pokemon Go.

Wartortle looks like a super-powered turtle with water abilities. It is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon collection. Players can also include Wartortle in their Battling Arsenal to receive an upper hand on their enemies. To use this Pokemon in a battle the players should first be well versed with Wartortle best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Wartortle Stats below:

Pokémon GO Wartortle is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1682, 126 attack, 155 defense, and 153 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Wartortle is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Wartortle is boosted by Rain weather. Wartortle best moveset is Water Gun and Hydro Pump (8.83 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

