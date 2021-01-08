Pokemon GO: How To Catch Shiny Buizel In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve It?

Pokemon Go has become of the most talked-about video games available on mobile devices. Developed and published by Niantic, the augmented reality (AR) game continues to evolve and attract more takers. One of the biggest reasons behind the game's success is the introduction of new features and celebratory in-game events.

The gaming company has hosted numerous events over the past few months, allowing fans an opportunity to discover and catch various Pokemon creatures. Along with the rare species, we have also seen plenty of Shiny versions added to the game. While we have already seen plenty of Shiny species, a new Shiny Buizel is now set to make its debut on January 12 as part of the Pokemon GO Sinnoh Celebration event.

How to get a Shiny Buizel in Pokemon GO?

The Shiny Buizel is one of the Pokemon species that will have a high spawn rate during the Sinnoh Celebration event, meaning that it will appear in the wild more frequently. Trainers should also note that the Shiny version of the Pokemon will be already unlocked. If you are lucky enough, you should encounter the Shiny Buizel. The Pokemon will also appear in one-star raids during the event. Speaking of Buizel evolution, it can be evolved into a Floatzel which requires 50 Candies.

Pokemon trainers will also be able to participate in the Sinnoh Collection Challenge once the event goes live. As part of the challenge, you will be tasked with catching a bunch of Pokemon species to earn various rewards. Apart from the Shiny Buizel, you can also find various other Pokemon creatures have a higher spawn rate in the wild. These include the likes of Hippopotas, Glameow, Purugly, Snover Skorupi, and Drifloon.

The event is set to begin on January 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM and run until January 17, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time. While it is still a few days away, Pokemon trainers can now participate in the Unova Celebration Event which is live right now. The Unova event which began on January 5 is set to run until January 10, at 8 PM local time. Most of the Pokemon creatures in the game right now are ones that come from the Unova region.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android-based devices.

Image credits: Niantic