Pokemon Go Gardevoir: How To Catch Gardevoir? A Step By Step Guide

Gardevoir is part of the Ralts day event. Ralts was the featured Pokemon during the 2020 August Pokemon Go community day event. Since its massive success, Ralts event is being organized by Niantic every year. There is a big connection between Ralts and Gardevoir. In this post, we are going to look at what is Gardevoir, how to catch Gardevoir in Pokemon Go, Gardevoir best moveset and more.

Gardevoir is a psychic and fairy type Pokemon. In fact, it is the best fairy type attacker in the entire Pokemon Go game. It evolves from Kirlia. It is particularly weak to poison, ghost, and steel type moves. Gardevoir has the ability to read the future. If it senses impending danger to its Trainer, this Pokémon is said to unleash its psychokinetic energy at full power. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to catch Gardevoir in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Gardevoir in Pokemon Go?

Here’s an important thing you need to know when it comes to catching Gardevoir in Pokemon Go. You need to catch Shiny Ralts and evolve it into a Gardevoir. To do that, you should know how to get Shiny Ralts and that is what we are going to learn in the coming section.

Actually, Kirlia evolves into two different Pokemon types. If you evolve the Shiny Ralts by feeding it 100 Ralts candies, you get Gardevoir. As we’ve told you earlier, this is the best Pokemon for fairy type attacks. Before learning how to catch the Shiny Ralts, you must know that it is available in the game to catch on at a much lower rate. Just stick around and when you get a chance, capture it quickly.

When it comes to catching a Shiny Ralts, the first thing you should know is that you’ll be able to find it in the wild. Windy and cloudy weather conditions will increase its spawn rate. You’ll be able to catch a Shiny Ralts by either hatching a 5KM egg or completing a field research task or a raid. That’s all there is to it. After catching the Shiny Ralts, evolve it into a Gardevoir by feeding it 100 Ralts candy. You’ll get Gardevoir in your collection as soon as you finish this task.

Gardevoir best moveset

Gardevoir evolution