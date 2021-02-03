What Is Illegal Restart In Fortnite? Can It Get Your Account Banned? Know Details

Many people have been experiencing a warning from Fortnite, telling them they could be banned if they continue to use illegal restart. What is an illegal restart in Fortnite and what does it mean? Read further ahead to know more details.

Illegal Restart Warning

Over the past couple of days, a lot of people have started to receive this warning from Fortnite that states. "Due to your recent actions, you have been issued a competitive warning for Illegal Restart. Please refrain from repeat offences or you may receive an account ban." So what is this illegal restart warning?

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world. Like any popular e-sports sport, Fortnite conducts tons of competitive challenges and tournaments for players with large prize pools. These tournaments are not just for fun, gamers can earn a significant amount of money if they secure high ranks in these tournaments.

The rewards can range from thousands of dollars to millions. With such a large prize pool, there is bound to be a large set of participants as well with a lot of motivation to win. E-sports is one of the most highly competitive industries today. In chasing these tournaments with their giant cash prizes, people are often tempted to use illegal or shady means to enter the tournaments.

What is Illegal Restart in Fortnite?

Illegal restart is a cheating technique used by players to reenter tournaments that they have already participated in. Maybe they lost the qualifiers or got disqualified for something else. They use Illegal Restart to join the tournaments again. Here's how it happens, once players playing a team are disqualified or lose, that team cannot join the tournament again, but the players can themselves join other teams to play the tournament under a different team banner, so to say.

Something else that these people do is they switch their locations for tournaments. For e.g., if they lose a tournament on the US Fortnite server, they can go Asia or Europe servers and compete from there. Ultimately, it's an illegal game ruining practice which harms the chances of the genuine player to have fun and rank higher in tournaments. Recently, Fortnite made changes to their terms and conditions and made illegal restart a bannable offence. If you're just a casual player, you don't have to worry about this, but if you're playing competitive, make sure not break any Fortnite rules or you will risk getting banned.

