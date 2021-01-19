Pokemon Go Groudon: Two Legendary Pokemons To Be Featured In The New Celebration Event

Pokemon Go is back with another new event and along with that, the raids will feature two of the legendary Pokemons known as Kyogre and Groudon. This raid will be available starting from January 19, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday till January 26, 2021 at 10 AM. Continue reading to know everything about this new raid and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

Pokemon Go Groudon

Also read | How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

Groudon is a legendary Pokemon who has a maximum CP of 4652, an attack of 270, defence of 228 and stamina of 205 in Pokemon GO. The origin of this Pokemon is from the Hoenn region which was in Generation 3. Weaknesses of Groudon is to Grass, Ice and Water-type moves. When the weather is Sunny, the attacks of Groudon are boosted. As for the best moves, they are Dragon Tail and Solar Beam (16.16 DPS). Here are the additional stats for Groudon:

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 1%

Buddy Distance - 20 km

Pokédex Height - 3.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 950.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - No

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 100

Kyogre and Groudon are going to make their appearance in raids for a full week which starts from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10 AM and will run till Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10 AM. This is going to be the main attention of the Hoenn Celebration event. Along with the raids, another Pokemon known as Spinda is going to be featured in raids and that too for the very first time. This could possibly be the best raid rotation since the Lake Trio in November 2020.

These two legendary Pokemon were featured many times during the month-long rotations in 2019 but now, more popular Pokémon are going to be only for limited-time events. Both these Pokémon are available in their Shiny forms. Kyogre is going to be available in a purple/magenta color, while Groudon is gold.

Also read | Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Also read | Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More