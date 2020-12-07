Pokemon Go Level Up Faster Guide: Make Use Of This Ongoing Event To Get More XP

In Pokemon Go, one of the best and fastest ways of gaining XP is by doing a lot of Legendary Raiding. It gives 10,000 XP per Raid. So 20,000 XP while raiding with a Lucky Egg and this can further increase up to 40,000 XP if there is a double XP event going on. Continue reading to find out about the Pokemon Go update and to know how to level up faster.
How to Level Up Fast in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go level up is one of the things that almost all players want to know (even the experienced ones). Currently, there is an event going on from November 18th up until the end of this year. This event is offering double XP for almost anything that a player does. XP can be obtained in many ways but there will always be some methods which will be better than others. Catching and evolving Pokémon, hatching eggs, and earning a new Pokédex entry are all in a boosted state since November 18 today and will be active till the end of the year.
Pokemon Go Update List from November to December 2020
- December 3, 2020
- Don’t miss December Community Day!
- December 3, 2020
- Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO
- December 1, 2020
- Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!
- November 30, 2020
- GO Battle League Season 6 begins Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)
- November 30, 2020
- The Season of Celebration starts now!
- November 25, 2020
- Celebrate the end of 2020 with December events!
- November 23, 2020
- The first Pokémon GO City Spotlight finishes up! City competition winner announced.
- November 19, 2020
- Updates to temporary bonuses
- November 18, 2020
- GO Beyond: The Pokémon GO journey continues beyond
- November 18, 2020
- Prepare to GO Beyond with the 12 Days of Friendship event!
- November 18, 2020
- Dev Insights: Going Beyond in Pokémon GO
- November 18, 2020
- GO Beyond: Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are coming!
- November 18, 2020
- GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!
- November 18, 2020
- GO Beyond: Experience Pokémon GO in a new way with Seasons!
- November 17, 2020
- How to prepare for Pokémon GO City Spotlight!
- November 17, 2020
- Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf return to raids for a limited time!
- November 17, 2020
- November Limited Research featuring Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ is coming soon!
- November 16, 2020
- Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Meltan from the Mystery Box, and more during the Pokémon HOME event!
- November 12, 2020
- Limited-time test: Trade range increased until Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8)
- November 10, 2020
- City Spotlight: Rediscover your city with your Buddy Pokémon!
- November 6, 2020
- New tests coming soon for select Trainers
- November 2, 2020
- GO Battle League Season 5 begins Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)
