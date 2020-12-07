Pokemon Go Level Up Faster Guide: Make Use Of This Ongoing Event To Get More XP

In Pokemon Go, one of the best and fastest ways of gaining XP is by doing a lot of Legendary Raiding. It gives 10,000 XP per Raid. So 20,000 XP while raiding with a Lucky Egg and this can further increase up to 40,000 XP if there is a double XP event going on. Continue reading to find out about the Pokemon Go update and to know how to level up faster.

Also read | AC Odyssey Smoke Signal: Here's How To Identify Smoke Trail To Follow

How to Level Up Fast in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go level up is one of the things that almost all players want to know (even the experienced ones). Currently, there is an event going on from November 18th up until the end of this year. This event is offering double XP for almost anything that a player does. XP can be obtained in many ways but there will always be some methods which will be better than others. Catching and evolving Pokémon, hatching eggs, and earning a new Pokédex entry are all in a boosted state since November 18 today and will be active till the end of the year.

Also read | AC Odyssey Level Cap Details: What Is The Final Level Of The Game?

Pokemon Go Update List from November to December 2020

December 3, 2020 Don’t miss December Community Day!

December 3, 2020 Celebrate Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a collaboration event featuring Shiny Celebi in Special Research and Jessie and James’s return to Pokémon GO

December 1, 2020 Celebrate the arrival of Pokémon originally discovered in Kalos with a special event!

November 30, 2020 GO Battle League Season 6 begins Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

November 30, 2020 The Season of Celebration starts now!

November 25, 2020 Celebrate the end of 2020 with December events!

November 23, 2020 The first Pokémon GO City Spotlight finishes up! City competition winner announced.

November 19, 2020 Updates to temporary bonuses

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: The Pokémon GO journey continues beyond

November 18, 2020 Prepare to GO Beyond with the 12 Days of Friendship event!

November 18, 2020 Dev Insights: Going Beyond in Pokémon GO

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are coming!

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Level up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!

November 18, 2020 GO Beyond: Experience Pokémon GO in a new way with Seasons!

November 17, 2020 How to prepare for Pokémon GO City Spotlight!

November 17, 2020 Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf return to raids for a limited time!

November 17, 2020 November Limited Research featuring Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ is coming soon!

November 16, 2020 Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Meltan from the Mystery Box, and more during the Pokémon HOME event!

November 12, 2020 Limited-time test: Trade range increased until Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8)

November 10, 2020 City Spotlight: Rediscover your city with your Buddy Pokémon!

November 6, 2020 New tests coming soon for select Trainers

November 2, 2020 GO Battle League Season 5 begins Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)



Also read | AC Odyssey The Lost Tales Of Greece Details, Episode List And More

Also read | Tilted Towers From Fortnite: Here's Creative Code For Tilted Towers Zone Wars