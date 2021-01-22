Pokemon Go Hoenn Celebration Research Challenges And Rewards: Know The Complete Details

The Hoenn celebration challenge in Pokemon Go is a part of the Hoenn celebration rewards. This is part of the month-long run-up for the Pokemon Go tour: Kanto event that will be held in February.

Hoenn celebration challenge mainly involves the catching of a list of specific Pokemon connected with this event. During this challenge, the user will be given the task of catching several Gen 3 Pokemon. A user can find the required Pokemon for the Hoenn celebration rewards by finishing raids, hatching the eggs, and by completing the Hoenn celebration research tasks. You can also get the Pokemons through wild encounters.

As part of the Hoenn celebration research, you need to get nine Gen 3 Pokemon from the Hoenn region. Conduct Pokemon Go raids for catching the following Pokemons:

Torchic

Treecko

Mudkip

Nincada

Aron

Nosepass

Minun

Plusle

Bagon

After you have successfully acquired these nine Pokemons by conducting Pokemon Go raids, you will get 5000XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, and incense.

Tips to complete the Hoenn collection challenge

Following these simple tips and tricks will help one to complete the Hoenn collection challenge as per eurogamer.net.

You can place a Lure Module at a PokeStop to attract the Pokemon to the location. To attract rock and electric steel type Pokemon, use the Magnetic Lure module. To attract grass, bug, and poison type Pokemon, use Mossy Lure Module.

If you do not want to use a Lure Module, use Incense for attracting Pokemon to the location for one hour.

If you are experiencing trouble locating Bagon, begin to hatch 5km eggs collected during the Hoenn celebration event.

You can also earn encounters with different Pokemons by completing different field research tasks exclusive to the Hoenn celebration event

We have compiled a list of the exclusive Hoenn Celebration field research tasks, and their rewards.

Catch 3 Weather-boosted Pokémon reward – Encounter with Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip

Catch 11 Pokémon reward – Encounter with Plusle or Minun

Power up Pokémon 5 times reward – Encounter with Aron

Power up Pokémon 9 times reward – Encounter with Wailmer

There is a Hoenn celebration event that has a timed research quest for the users. The deadline is 24th January, Sunday, 8 pm. If you do not complete the quest by the stipulated time, it will vanish and you will not be able to get the rewards.