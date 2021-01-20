Pokemon GO Kyogre Raid: Weakness, Counters, And Best Moveset

Pokemon GO trainers finally have the opportunity to catch the legendary Pokemon, Kyogre. This is a Water-type Pokemon creature that appears in Legendary five-star raids in the game. The gaming studio has confirmed that players will get to encounter this Pokemon starting January 19. The Pokemon will be available in the game until January 26, 2021, which means that you only have one week to capture it. It should also be noted that this Pokemon only makes a few appearances in the game, so make sure you don’t miss the opportunity. However, before you decide to go face-to-face with this Pokemon, it is important that you familiarize yourself with Kyogre raid and learn about its weaknesses, best counters and other attributes.

Kyogre Weakness

Kyogre comes with a number of weaknesses. It is weak against Grass and Electric moves. This means that these are the move types you should be using when battling a Kyogre. However, trainers should also note that it is resistant to Steel, Water, Ice, and Fire-type attacks.

Kyogre counters

Mega Venusaur - Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant combination

Zekrom - Charge Beam and Wild Charge combination

Zapdos - Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt combination

Zapdos - Charge Beam and Thunderbolt combination

Raikou - Volt Switch and Wild Charge combination

Raikou - Thunder Shock and Wild Charge combination

Magnezone - Charge Beam and Wild Charge combination

Magnezone - Spark and Wild Charge combination

Torterra - Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant combination

Electivire - Thunder Shock and Wild Charge combination

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Solar Beam combination

Roserade - Razor Leaf and Grass Knot combination

Thundurus (Therian) - Thunder Shock and Thunder combination

Thundurus (Therian) - Thunder Shock and Thunder Punch combination

Luxray - Spark and Wild Charge combination

Breloom - Bullet Seed and Grass Knot combination

Sceptile - Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant combination

Deoxys (Normal) - Zen Headbutt and Thunderbolt combination

Kyogre best moveset

Kyogre can inflict a great deal of damage to its opponents during combats. However, the Hydro Pump and Waterfall are two of its best moves when used in combination. Trainers can use this powerful combo when they are in PVP battles and Gyms. The Pokemon is also equipped with several other moves which include Dragon Tail, Blizzard, Thunder, and Surf.

Image credits: Pokemon GO | Niantic