Pokemon Go: How To Catch The Rare Electric Flying Type Pokémon Emolga?

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. The game lets you collect different Pokemon by travelling around different places. Some Pokemon are very common whereas some are rarer. One such rare pokemon is Emolga - the electric flying type Pokemon. Read on to find out how to catch Emolga.

Emolga is a flying squirrel-like Pokemon that was introduced to Pokemon go in Unova Week last year. Ever since Pikachu became super popular, Pokemon game developers have added electric type Pokemon every year. Emolga was first introduced in Pokemon Blck and White game. Emolga is a rare and unique Pokemon to find. Very few Pokemon are both flying and electric type. It is a very good Pokemon to do battles with and has unique attacks like Thundershock and Aerial Ace. His flying ability also gives him mobility in fights.

How to Catch Emolga?

Pokemon Go Emolga can be found in certain specific locations if you look hard enough. Electric-type Pokemon like Emolga often tend to appear in urban areas with high populations because a large amount of electricity makes those places comfortable habitats for Emolga. College campuses, malls etc are good locations to catch an Emolga. For those who are living in villages and countrysides, Emolga can be found flying around in farms and open spaces. Weather also affects when the Pokemon appear. Electric-type Pokemon appear often when the weather is cloudy or rainy. Emolga is also a flying type Pokemon so he can appear during especially windy or stormy weather as well.

Emolga was originally introduced during the Unova event with increased chances for the Pokemon to spawn. If you're lucky you may be able to participate in another such even where drop rates for Emolga may be higher than others. Emolga has no unevolved form so you cannot get that Pokemon from any evolving any other Pokemon. However, if you find an Emolga don't forget to feed it a berry so it's easier to catch. If one of your friends has this, Pokemon you can offer them a fair trade to get it. Another way to get Emolga is to hatch the yellow purple 7k eggs, that are found when spinning the Pokestop. Stay tuned for more tips and Pokemon Go update.

