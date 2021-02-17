Xbox Game Pass To Bring 7 More Game Titles For Feb 2021; Get A List Of All Video Games

Microsoft has recently revealed the list of all video games that will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass later this month. The subscription service has been surprising fans with plenty of amazing titles of late and the upcoming list of games are just as exciting.

New titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2021

The gaming platform has announced the list of all the Xbox games that will be arriving on the Game Pass in February. Here's a look at what you Game Pass subscribers have to look forward to.

Code Vein (PC and console)

Code Vein will be the first title that arrives on Xbox Game Pass this month. The action role-playing game from Bandai Namco Entertainment will be available on Thursday, February 18.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (Cloud and console)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is a role-playing game which serves as a sequel to 2015's Pillars of Eternity game. This video game will also be available on the subscription service on February 18.

Wreckfest (PC, Cloud, and console)

Wreckfest is a racing game from Bugbear Entertainment which has been called a spiritual successor to the FlatOut series. The video game allows players to create their own racing machines to take on their opponents and it involves various exciting twists. Wreckfest is set to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass on the same day as Code Vein and Pillars of Eternity 2.

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and console)

Killer Queen Black is a strategic team platformer that promises an epic competition and party fun. This indie arcade hit has been planned for February 23.

Elite Dangerous (Console)

Elite Dangerous is a massively multiplayer space flight simulation game from Frontier Developments. The video game allows you to take control of a spaceship and explore a realistic 1:1 scale open-world representation of the Milky Way galaxy. It will be arriving on the Xbox Game Pass on February 25.

Dirt 5 (PC, Cloud, and console)

Dirt 5 is a racing game which marks the fourteenth game in the Colin McRae Rally series and the eighth game that takes on the Dirt title. The game is set to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass on February 25.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete is the third major title in the Superhot franchise and it gives players more insight into the mysterious world of Superhot, along with signature gameplay. The game will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass on February 25.

Image credits: felipepelaquim | Unsplash