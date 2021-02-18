Pokemon Go: How To Get Sun Stone? A Complete, Step By Step Guide

In Pokemon go, the Sun Stone is a special evolution Stone. You can use it to evolve certain types of Pokemon before adding it to your Pokemon collection. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to get Sun Stone in Pokemon Go, what’s the use of having a Sun Stone, which Pokemon can evolve with Sun Stone and more.

The main use that can be attributed to having a Sun Stone in your Pokemon collection is that it helps you to evolve some of the powerful Pokemon and add it to your Pokedex. After Niantic has included several powerful Pokemon to enhance the overall experience of the game, it is becoming more and more difficult to evolve a Pokemon to its next form and add it to a Pokedex using the old method of feeding candy. That’s where special evolution Stones like the Sun Stone come into play. Using it, you’ll be able to evolve even a powerful Pokemon easily and add it to your Pokedex. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get Sun Stone in Pokemon Go.

How to get Sun Stone in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a foolproof method to get the Sun Stone in Pokemon Go. You have to get to a lot of Pokestops. As is the case whenever you are trying to collect an evolution stone like the Sun Stone, or any special item from a Pokestop for that matter, the best bet is to visit an area with a lot of Pokestops. This way you can hit a number of Pokestops in quick succession. It should help you build your supply of Pokeballs and potions for healing after gym battles in the process.

Which Pokemon can evolve with Sun Stone?

There are two Pokemon that can evolve with the Sun Stone in Pokemon GO. They are Sunkern and Gloom. The easiest Pokemon to evolve with the Sun Stone is Sunkern, as it only requires 50 candies along with the Sun Stone to evolve it into Sunflora. So you have to focus on obtaining that particular Pokemon first. Gloom is a bit more difficult to evolve into Bellossom for a couple of reasons. First, the Bellossom evolution demands you to collect 100 Oddish candies in addition to the Sun Stone. Second, if you are trying to collect all the Pokemon, then you'll also need to take into account that it costs 100 Oddish candies to evolve Gloom into its other evolved form, Vileplume. So you’ll need to decide which Pokemon you want to obtain first, as both require a serious grind for candy. The best way to obtain Oddish and Sunkern candy is to use traditional methods. You can hatch them from eggs and catch them in the wild to obtain candy as fast as possible. It will still take a while for you to earn enough candy to obtain both Bellossom and Vileplume, but the effort should be well worth it if you want to catch all of them.

Pokemon Go Update