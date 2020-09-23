Pokemon Go Mega Buddy Challenge: All The New Tasks And Rewards Added To The Game

Pokemon Go has been one of the most played games of the Pokemon franchise lately. The game combines the Pokemon world to the functional world by their augmented reality technology. But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking about the new Mega Buddy Challenges that have been introduced in the game. Read more to know about Pokemon go Mega Buddy Challenge.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Introduces A New Mega Evolution: Mega Pidgeot Arrives In Mega Raids

Also Read | How To Get Magnezone In Pokemon Go? How To Get Magnetic Lure Module?

Remember, Trainers! From Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to Monday, September 28, 2020, show off your Mega Evolved Pokémon by setting it as your Buddy Pokémon and spending time with it! Be sure to take snapshots and share them with us using #GOsnapshot. pic.twitter.com/ZPm3zfbQKe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 22, 2020

Pokemon Go Mega Buddy Challenge rewards

Pokemon Go makers have managed to get the attention of all the players through their latest Mega Buddy Challenge. This challenge consists of a number of parts of different challenges and there are so many rewards to complete them. It is basically a special timed research quest that has been started during the Mega Buddy event.

This Mega Buddy Challenge event has been introduced as a part of the month of Mega Evolution themed events. This quest event is going live on Tuesday, September 22 to Monday, September 28. The challenge consists of a number of different quests that need to be completed in the following order. Here are new Mega Buddy Challenge tasks and rewards.

Also Read | Porygon Z In Pokemon GO: Best Moveset And Attacks For Normal-type Pokemon

Mega Buddy Challenge tasks

Mega Buddy Challenge task 1

Catch 5 Pokémon - x3 Razz Berries

Make 5 Great Throws - x3 Poké Balls

Give your Buddy 3 treats - Houndour encounter

Rewards: x35 Beedrill Mega Energy, 500 Stardust and 1000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon - x3 Pinap Berries

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon - x3 Poké Balls

Earn a Candy walking your Buddy - Buneary encounter

Rewards: x40 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Stardust and 2000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge task 3

Catch 9 different species of Pokémon - x3 Golden Razz Berries

Mega Evolve a Pokémon - x3 Great Balls

Earn 7 Hearts with your Buddy - Haunter encounter

Rewards: x50 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Stardust and 2000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge rewards

Claim Reward - x3 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward - x10 Poké Balls

Claim Reward - x5 Ultra Balls

Final Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 5000 XP and Snorlax encounter

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items.

Also Read | Pokemon Go: Raichu Raid Counters, Weaknesses And Pokemons To Use Against It

Also Read | How To Get Sinnoh Stone In Pokemon Go? Which Pokemon Evolves By Using This Stone?