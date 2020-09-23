Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Mega Buddy Challenge: All The New Tasks And Rewards Added To The Game

Pokemon Go Mega Buddy Challenge has now been released.

Pokemon Go has been one of the most played games of the Pokemon franchise lately. The game combines the Pokemon world to the functional world by their augmented reality technology. But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking about the new Mega Buddy Challenges that have been introduced in the game. Read more to know about Pokemon go Mega Buddy Challenge. 

Pokemon Go makers have managed to get the attention of all the players through their latest Mega Buddy Challenge. This challenge consists of a number of parts of different challenges and there are so many rewards to complete them. It is basically a special timed research quest that has been started during the Mega Buddy event. 

This Mega Buddy Challenge event has been introduced as a part of the month of Mega Evolution themed events. This quest event is going live on Tuesday, September 22 to Monday, September 28. The challenge consists of a number of different quests that need to be completed in the following order. Here are new Mega Buddy Challenge tasks and rewards.

Mega Buddy Challenge tasks

Mega Buddy Challenge task 1

  • Catch 5 Pokémon - x3 Razz Berries
  • Make 5 Great Throws - x3 Poké Balls
  • Give your Buddy 3 treats - Houndour encounter
  • Rewards: x35 Beedrill Mega Energy, 500 Stardust and 1000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge task 2

  • Catch 10 Pokémon - x3 Pinap Berries
  • Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon - x3 Poké Balls
  • Earn a Candy walking your Buddy - Buneary encounter
  • Rewards: x40 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Stardust and 2000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge task 3

  • Catch 9 different species of Pokémon - x3 Golden Razz Berries
  • Mega Evolve a Pokémon - x3 Great Balls
  • Earn 7 Hearts with your Buddy - Haunter encounter
  • Rewards: x50 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1000 Stardust and 2000 XP

Mega Buddy Challenge rewards

  • Claim Reward - x3 Silver Pinap Berries
  • Claim Reward - x10 Poké Balls
  • Claim Reward - x5 Ultra Balls
  • Final Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 5000 XP and Snorlax encounter

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe.  The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items. 

