Pokemon Go ISpoofer Using Guide: Enhance Your Pokemon Go Experience By Using This Add On

Pokémon Go is one of the best augmented reality mobile games developed and published by Niantic in 2016 and this was a result of the collaboration with The Pokémon Company for the Android and iOS gaming platforms. It is a part of the Pokémon franchise and has seen a lot of love from the Pokemon fans all around the world. One of the ways to enhance your experience is by using iSpoofer. Keep reading to know all about it.

Pokemon Go iSpoofer

The iSpoofer is something that helps the players to add a joystick to the game and also gives the option to use free teleport. Other awesome features for this include stuffs like:

IV checking

auto walking

GPS tracking

enhanced throw

fast Pokemon catch trick

Live feed.

You also get a map to keep an eye on all that is around you.

iSpoofer pogo also doesn't necessarily need a PC either. Even for the users of Apple who have non-jailbreak iPhones, this works properly without any issues as well. Although Niantic has always been checking for hackers and cheaters since Pokémon GO was first released. So anything that provides GPS tracking or anything related to GPS is also always under monitor by the company. The good thing is that iSpoofer hasn't been banned as it doesn't have any option that can help in cheating with the game.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon Go update was launched on December 2 and it ran till December 8. Below are all the details for this update:

The Date and time for the latest update in Pokemon Go are as follows:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



