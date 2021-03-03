Pokemon Go Krabby Best Moveset: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Water-type Pokemon?

Krabby is a Water-type Pokémon and is weak against Grass and Electric-type moves. Krabby's strongest moveset is Bubble & Return and it has a Max CP of 1,561. Krabby evolves into Kingler. The Pokedex tells that Krabby lives on beaches, burrowed inside holes dug into the sand. On sandy beaches with little in the way of food, these Pokémon can be seen squabbling with each other over territory.

Pokemon Go Krabby Best Moveset

Krabby is a Water-type Pokemon who has a max CP of 1764, an attack of 181, a defence of 124 and 102 stamina in Pokemon Go. It was first introduced n the Kanto region (Gen 1). Krabby is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and gets boosted by Rain weather. Krabby's best moves are Bubble and Bubble Beam (8.91 DPS). Krabby evolution evolves it into Kingler which costs 50 Candy. Here are some of the best movesets of this Pokemon:

Bubble + Bubble Beam - DPS => 8.91

Mud Shot + Bubble Beam - DPS => 8.64

Bubble + Water Pulse - DPS => 7.53

Mud Shot + Water Pulse - DPS => 7.43

Bubble + Vise Grip - DPS => 7.19

Mud Shot + Vise Grip - DPS => 6.92

Krabby Statistics

Base stats Attack - 181 Defence - 124 Stamina102

Max CP - Level 15 Research encounters - 669 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 892 Level 30 Max wild - 1,338 Level 40 1,561

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,115 Level 35 (wild) - 1,449

Max HP Level 40 - 92

Size Height - 0.4 m Weight - 6.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 15% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Krabby Additional stats

Generation - Generation 1

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 15%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.4 m

Pokédex Weight - 6.5 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transfered? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

