Pokemon GO Skorupi: How To Find A Shiny Skorupi And Evolve It?

Skorupi is a Poison and Bug type Pokemon which can be found in the Sinnoh region in Pokemon GO. It is one of the deadly Pokemon creatures that hide under the sand and attack its prey. This Pokemon has been a Raid Boss in the game and it was seen in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 raids. A Skorupi possesses a range of powerful abilities and it also has a shiny version.

How to find a Shiny Skorupi in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon trainers can find a Shiny Skorupi in the wild. Considering it's a Poison and Bug type Pokemon creature, it will have an increased spawn rate in cloudy and rainy weather conditions. If you are lucky enough, you will also find a Shiny Skorupi during raids and research encounters.

Skorupi evolution

Speaking of Skorupi evolution, this Pokemon can evolve into a Drapion. You will need to spend 50 Candies in order to evolve it. The Pokemon is currently part of a two-member family in the game.

Skorupi weakness

For those looking to take on Skorupi in raids and encounters, they should be aware of all of its weaknesses. A Skorupi is weak against Rock, Fire, Psychic and Flying type moves. It is resistant to Fighting, Grass, Bug, Fairy, and Poison types.

Skorupi counters

Here are the best counters to use against Skorupi:

Mega Y Charizard - Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Mega X Charizard - Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Mewtwo - Confusion and Paystrike combination

Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Mega Pidgeot - Wing Attack and Brave Bird combination

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Mega Houndoom - Fire Fang and Fire Blast combination

Alakazam and Confusion - Psychic combination

Volcarona and Fire Spin - Overheat combination

The Sinnoh Celebration Event is now live in Pokemon GO, allowing players to catch a bunch of other Pokemon creatures from the Sinnoh region. As part of the event, players can complete the special Sinnoh Collection Challenge to catch Pokemon species like the Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar, Buizel, Shieldon, Cranidos, Combee, Shadow Snover, and Shadow Stunky.

Image credits: Pokemon Go Fandom