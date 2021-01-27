Pokemon Go Smeargle: Learn How To Catch Smeargle In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who has to catch them all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn how to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Smeargle is another Jhoto region Pokemon that has increased chances of spawning in Pokemon Go right now. Smeargle was an incredibly fun Pokemon in the series and Pokemon Go Smeargle lives up to those expectations. Shiny Smeargle is very rare to catch in Pokemon Go, fortunately, the spawns for this Pokemon have increased in Pokemon Go.

The way to get Shiny Smeargle in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Smeargle for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Smeargle below:

Pokémon GO Smeargle is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 487, 40 attack, 83 defense, and 146 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Smeargle is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Smeargle is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather.

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

