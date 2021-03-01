Pokemon Go: Learn All About The Higher They Fly Special Research Challenge

Are you ready to face Giovanni yet again? Are you a fan of playing the Team Go Rocket challenge in Pokemon Go? Then here’s a great chance for you! The Team Go Rocket is back with a new Special research challenge and another chance to defeat Giovanni. Now, as a player, you have a pretty good opportunity to beat the leader of the Team Go Rocket. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of The Higher They Fly Special research challenge.

Also read: When is Fortnite Season 6 coming out? Find out the release date.

The complete details of The Higher They Fly special challenge

The Higher They Fly Special challenge isn’t your typical research challenge where you complete a certain task and get a particular Pokemon. It’s entirely a different thing. It is a six step Special research that rewards players with a Super Rocket Radar to track down and beat the leader of the Team Go Rocket, Giovanni. Can you start this Special research challenge right away? Probably. But, unlike the other Special research challenges, you must complete specific Special research lines to begin The Shadowy Threat Grows. If you haven't completed a Troubling Situation and a previously started Team GO Rocket Special research line, then you'll have to finish that first. Fortunately, a Troubling Situation is pretty quick to complete. Please note that you must also be at least Level eight to begin this Special research challenge.

Also read: What does Trial mean in Cold War Multiplayer? Details about Cold War free access week.

Once you've completed the previous Team GO Rocket Special research lines, you will find The Higher They Fly in your list of Special research quests. This Special research is split up into six steps of three tasks each. In the upcoming section, we’ll breakdown the six steps one by one for your better understanding.

Also read: Genshin Impact treats fans with Hu Tao trailer, "Scared Yet?"

Step 1

Win a Raid for 15 Pokeballs.

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for three Hyper Potions.

Catch one Shadow Pokémon for three Revives.

Rewards for successful completion. 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.

Step 2

Catch five Shadow Pokémon for a Sun Stone.

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row for 15 Great Balls.

Catch ten Flying type Pokémon for a Doduo encounter.

Rewards for successful completion. 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy, 1500 XP and 500 Stardust.

Step 3

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon for 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy.

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts for 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy.

Earn 3 Candies walk with your Buddy Pokémon for 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy.

Rewards for successful completion. Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounter, and 2000 XP.

Step 4

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo for 1250 XP.

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff for 1250 XP.

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra for 1250 XP.

Rewards for successful completion. Super Rocket Radar, 2500 XP, and 1000 Stardust.

Step 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss for five Max Potions.

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss for 20 Ultra Balls.

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss for five Max Revives.

Rewards for successful completion. Fast TM, Charged TM, and 3000 XP.

Step 6

Auto completed for 2000 XP.

Auto completed for 2000 XP.

Auto completed for 2000 XP.

Rewards for successful completion. Premium Battle Pass, 2 Golden Razz Berries, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries.

Also read: Harley Quinn Skin to be released in Fortnite with the DC Comics collaboration.