Pokemon GO: Learn The Complete Stats Of Brave Bird In This Guide

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality based game that is developed and published by Niantic. Ever since its launch in 2016, it has been adding interesting Pokemon and field research tasks to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of the Brave Bird in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Brave Bird in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will look at the full stats list of the Brave Bird in Pokemon Go. Try to note these stats down, because it’ll help you to progress forward in this game. Let us walk you through. Understanding Brave Bird is pretty simple. Actually, it is a flying type charged attack. It deals 130 damage and costs 100 energy in Pokemon Go. It has a 2s cooldown and it deals damage between in the 1s to 1.6s animation interval. Brave Bird is boosted by Windy weather conditions. It is strong against Fighting, Bug, and Grass type Pokémon and weak against Rock, Steel, and Electric type Pokémon. In the trainer battle, it reduces the user’s defense by three stages. Below, we’ll give you the list of Pokemon that can learn this type of attack.

Pidgeot

Farfetch'd

Doduo

Dodrio

Skarmory

Ho-Oh

Blaziken

Swellow

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Honchkrow

Ducklett

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Talonflame

Sirfetch'd

Damage list

Base damage, 130.

DPS, 65.

EPS, -50.

PVP Damage

Base damage, 130.

DPS, 65.

EPS, -27.5.

Stats list

Move duration, 2000 MS.

Damage window, 1000 - 1600 MS.

Energy, -100.

DPS list of Pokemons with this move

Farfetch'd – Galarian, 65DPS.

Doduo, 78DPS.

Dodrio 78DPS.

Skarmory, 78DPS.

Ho-Oh, 78DPS.

Blaziken, 65DPS.

Swellow, 78DPS.

Starly, 78DPS.

Staravia, 78DPS.

Staraptor, 78dps.

Honchkrow, 78DPS.

Ducklett, 78DPS.

Rufflet, 78DPS.

Braviary, 78DPS

Vullaby, 78DPS.

Talonflame 78DPS.

Sirfetch’d, 65DPS.

Brave Bird Base stats

Power, 130.

Energy, -100.

PvP Power, 130.

PvP Energy, -55.

PvP Turns 6.

Weather, windy.

Animation duration, 2000 MS.

Brave Bird metrics in Pokemon Go

Power, STAB, 156.00.

Weather, 156.00.

STAB + Weather, 187.20.

Cycle Power, Base ,130.00.

Stab, 156.00.

Boosted by, 156.00.

STAB + Weather, 187.20.

We hope that we have given you the complete list of stats regarding the Brave Bird move in Pokemon Go. From the list above, we can clearly find out that this particular move can be taught to only a set of Pokemon. From the perspective of the players, it is a useful move to have in your armoury.

