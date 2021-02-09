Pokemon Go Lunar New Year: Follow This Complete Guide To The Lunar New Year Tasks

The Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event is back again for the year 2021. This will feature various red Pokemon, several bonuses and more. This time it is the Year of the Ox and there will be timed research tasks related to Tauros, the Wild Bull Pokemon. Gyarados is also going to get its Mega Evolution for the first time. Continue reading to know more about this Pokemon go new year event 2021.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Tasks

Lunar New Year 2021 Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Stage 1 of 4 Transfer 12 Pokemon – 10 Poké Balls Catch 7 Fire-type Pokemon – Charmander encounter Send 1 Gift to Friends – Goldeen encounter Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 20 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 2 of 4 Power up Pokemon 12 times – 5 Razz Berries Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon – Torchic encounter Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Magikarp encounter Rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,000 XP, 30 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 3 of 4 Use 12 Berries to help Catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon – Tepig encounter Send 5 Gifts to Friends – Seaking encounter Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 50 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 4 of 4 Make 12 Great Curveball Throws – 3 Pinap Berries Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon – Darumaka encounter Send 7 Gifts to Friends – Meditite encounter Rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,500 XP, 100 Gyarados Mega Energy



Lunar New Year 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Meowth encounter

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Alolan Meowth or Galarian Meowth encounter

Catch 12 Pokémon – Meditite encounter

Catch 6 Water-type Pokémon – Miltank encounter

Pokemon Go Update - Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day celebration 2021

Date + Time Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna! The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Feebas! Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronise! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. One-star raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr. Three-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. Five-star raids: Latias and Latios Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards. Complete the Valentine’s Day-themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress! During the event, you can pick up a free one-time bundle in the shop featuring three Remote Raid Passes. Event-exclusive stickers will be available from Gifts. Be sure to get them while you can! New Munna-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop during and after this event.



