Pokemon Go Raid Hour: Know All About How Raid Hour Works In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has many features which are of great interest for its players and Raid Hours is one of them. These Raid Hours have a duration of 60 minutes and they are global level events. During these events, either a specific Pokemon or a group of Pokemon start appearing a lot of times in Raids. Here, you will know all about how to join a Raid, what things to keep in mind during preparation, and more details.

Pokemon Go Raid Hour

The Pokemon Go Raid Hours mostly showcase new, rare, Legendary, or Mythical Pokémon as bosses in a Raid, and they sometimes will also have some really rare and never before seen moves. Here are some of the things that the Pokemon Go players need to keep in mind every time they start preparing for raid hours

You will need to set your device to automatically detect your timezone.

For an Android device, you can just enable the Improve Location Accuracy setting.

There will be really tough Bosses in Raid Hours, so it is always best to fight them with a group of friends rather than fighting alone.

Having a strong internet connection will help a lot.

Finding information about the Raid Hour Pokemon so that you can create a proper battle team in advance and plan your attacks will give you a better chance in winning.

To collect your daily free Pass for the Raid you can just go to any gym and spin the Photo Disk.

Pokemon Go Update

There have been a lot of Pokemon Go updates in the month of December 2020. But the most recent and biggest update which also featured an event was launched on December 2 and it ran till December 8. Below are all the details for this update:

The Date and time for the latest update in Pokemon Go are as follows:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



