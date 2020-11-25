Pokemon Go Makers Launch A New Lake Legends Event For Their Players: Know More About It

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about Pokemon Go Lake Legends event. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about the Lake Legends event. Read more to know about Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Lake Legends event

The Legendary Pokémon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are now appearing in raids! Make sure to challenge them before they depart on December 1st, 2020, at 1 p.m. PST (GMT −8)! pic.twitter.com/ETObGwKv1n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 24, 2020

A number of players are trying to find out more information about the Pokemon Go Lake Legends event. This is an upcoming event launched by the Pokemon Go makers. This event will bring in three different Pokemons in 3 Different regions. Apart from that, they have also introduced a number of new challenges and tasks in the game.

One of those tasks involves catching a shiny goldeen. It also marks the arrival of Gen 6 Pokémon and changes to Go Battle League. They have also released some rare Pokemons raids that will be appearing through this event in different regions. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Lake Legends event.

Lake Legends event Pokemon

Psyduck

Abra

Kadabra

Goldeen

Magikarp

Lickitung

Ralts

Surskit

Starly

Bidoof

Shellos

Pokemon Go Lake Legends event timings

Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf will be spotted in raids for a small period after the Lake Legends event is finished. All the Pokemons will leave five-star raids on Tuesday, 1st December at the following times:

UK - 9pm (GMT)

Europe - 10pm (CET)

East Coast US - 4pm (EST)

West Coast US - 1pm (PST)

Pokemon Go Event: Areas for pokemon

Uxie regions - Asia and Pacific

Mesprit regions - Europe, Middle East, Africa and India

Azelf regions - Americas and Greenland

Lake Legends event research tasks list:

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Piplup, Chimchar and Turtwig

Catch 5 water-type Pokémon reward - Goldeen

Send 3 Gifts reward - Starly

Win 1 Raid reward - Bronzor

More about Pokemon Go

The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

