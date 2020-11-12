Pokemon Go Animation Week Research Tasks And Rewards: Know Everything Here

The Pokemon Go Animation Week Research has been making the players go crazy with interesting tasks and alluring rewards. This is the reason why many players have participated in the event, and have been looking for a complete list of all Pokemon Go Animation Week Research tasks and rewards. If you have been looking for the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
Also Read | Pidgeot Pokemon Go Location, Weakness and more about this flying type Pokemon
Pokemon Go Animation Week Research tasks and rewards
Animation Week Research 1
- Catch five Pokémon – Three Razz Berries
- Transfer a Pokémon – Three Super Potion
- Make three Nice Throws – Five Poké Balls
- Total Animation Week Research rewards:
- World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 2
- Battle another Trainer – Three Hyper Potions
- Battle in a Raid – Three Revives
- Win a Raid – One Incense
- Total rewards:
- One Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 3
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch two Pokémon with Weather Boost – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch three Grass-type Pokémon – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Total rewards:
- Ivysaur Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Also Read | Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go: Here's how to defeat this in a 5 Star raid battle
Animation Week Research 4
- Give your Buddy three treats – Five Razz Berries
- Earn a heart with your Buddy – Five Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – Five Nanab Berries
- Total rewards:
- Snorlax Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 5
- Catch three Bug-type Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon – Three Great Balls
- Make an Excellent Throw – Venonat Encounter
- Total rewards:
- Scyther Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 6
- Battle in a Gym two times – One Fast TM
- Win a Gym Battle – Hariyama Encounter
- Battle another Trainer – Three Super Potions
- Total rewards:
- One Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Also Read | Flying Cup Pokemon Go: Know more about this GO Battle League
Animation Week Research 7
- Hatch an Egg – Tentacool Encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Croagunk Encounter
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Piplup Encounter
- Total rewards: Psyduck Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 8
- Make three Nice Throws in a row – Cyndaquil Encounter
- Catch one Flying-type Pokémon – Hoothoot Encounter
- Purify one Shadow Pokémon – One Lucky Egg
- Total rewards: Fearow Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 9
- Evolve three Pokémon – One Silver Pinap Berry
- Power up Pokémon three times – Dratini Encounter
- Transfer five Pokémon – Dewgong Encounter
- Total rewards:
- One Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Also Read | Aerodactyl Pokemon Go Location, Weakness and evolution of the Rock type Pokemon
Animation Week Research 10
- Catch five Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon three times – Magnemite Encounter
- Battle in a Raid – Three Max Revives
- Total rewards:
- Gengar Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Animation Week Research 11
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 1,000 XP
- Total rewards:
- World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP