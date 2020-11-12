Pokemon Go Animation Week Research Tasks And Rewards: Know Everything Here

The Pokemon Go Animation Week Research has been making the players go crazy with interesting tasks and alluring rewards. This is the reason why many players have participated in the event, and have been looking for a complete list of all Pokemon Go Animation Week Research tasks and rewards. If you have been looking for the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Go Animation Week Research tasks and rewards

Animation Week Research 1

Catch five Pokémon – Three Razz Berries

Transfer a Pokémon – Three Super Potion

Make three Nice Throws – Five Poké Balls

Total Animation Week Research rewards: World Cap Pikachu Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 2

Battle another Trainer – Three Hyper Potions

Battle in a Raid – Three Revives

Win a Raid – One Incense

Total rewards: One Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 3

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch two Pokémon with Weather Boost – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch three Grass-type Pokémon – 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

Total rewards: Ivysaur Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 4

Give your Buddy three treats – Five Razz Berries

Earn a heart with your Buddy – Five Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – Five Nanab Berries

Total rewards: Snorlax Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 5

Catch three Bug-type Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon – Three Great Balls

Make an Excellent Throw – Venonat Encounter

Total rewards: Scyther Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 6

Battle in a Gym two times – One Fast TM

Win a Gym Battle – Hariyama Encounter

Battle another Trainer – Three Super Potions

Total rewards: One Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 7

Hatch an Egg – Tentacool Encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Croagunk Encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Piplup Encounter

Total rewards: Psyduck Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Animation Week Research 8

Make three Nice Throws in a row – Cyndaquil Encounter

Catch one Flying-type Pokémon – Hoothoot Encounter

Purify one Shadow Pokémon – One Lucky Egg

Total rewards: Fearow Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Animation Week Research 9

Evolve three Pokémon – One Silver Pinap Berry

Power up Pokémon three times – Dratini Encounter

Transfer five Pokémon – Dewgong Encounter

Total rewards: One Dragon Scale, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 10

Catch five Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon three times – Magnemite Encounter

Battle in a Raid – Three Max Revives

Total rewards: Gengar Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP



Animation Week Research 11