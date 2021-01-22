Pokemon GO: Where To Find Minun During The Hoenn Event? How To Catch It?

Pokemon GO has become one of the most played mobile games since releasing in 2016. Developed and published by Niantic, the video game has garnered a massive following in the online mobile gaming community for constantly getting better with every new update. If you have been playing Pokemon GO, you must be aware that the gaming company has been organizing plenty of new celebratory events to bring new challenges and rewards in the game. As part of these challenges, Pokemon Go trainers are given the opportunity to capture new and rare Pokemon creatures.

Recently, Pokemon GO has introduced a new Hoenn event where players will have the opportunity to catch a number of new Pokemon from the Hoenn region. While there are many Pokemon creatures appearing from the Hoenn region, Minun is one of the most difficult ones to find.

Where to find Minun in Pokemon GO?

During the Hoenn event, players will be able to find most of the Pokemon creatures in the wild. However, Minun has a very low spawn rate, meaning that it is highly unlikely for you to encounter it. The easiest way to catch a Minun in Pokemon GO is by completing the Field Research task which is now live in the game.

All you need to do is make your way to a PokeStop. Once you get there, you will be tasked with spinning the PokeStop to get a task called “Catch 11 Pokémon”. Now, you simply need to complete the challenge and you will get an encounter with Minun. You should note that on certain occasions, the game will rather give you an encounter with Plusle. If that happens, you will need to go complete the whole task again. Complete the tasks until you finally get an encounter with Minun.

How to catch Minun?

After getting a Minun encounter, you can capture it by simply defeating it. You can use Ground type moves to take on a Minun in Pokemon GO.

The Hoenn Celebration event 2021 has recently gone live in Pokemon GO and it is set to run until January 24 at 8 PM local time. As part of the event, players can complete the special Hoenn Collection Challenge to catch various other Pokemon creatures from the Hoenn region. These include the likes of Aron, Bagon, Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko, Nosepass, Plusle, and Nincada.

Image credits: Niantic