Pokemon GO Mewtwo: Best Moveset, Weaknesses And Top Counters

Pokemon GO Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO and is known as a high tier generalist. It comes from the Kanto region and possesses a top Combat Power of 4178 in the game. It is one of the most recognised Pokemon creatures that comes with a destructive moveset.

Mewtwo best moveset in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo is one of the most destructive Psychic-type attackers that you can find in Pokemon GO. Psychic and Confusion are two of the best moves of this Pokemon creature offering a solid 20.76 damage per second. It also has plenty of powerful mains which include a Flamethrower, Ice Beam, Thunder Bolt, Focus Blast, Hyper Beam, Shadow Ball, and Psystrike.

Mewtwo weakness

Mewtwo is weak against 3 move types which include Ghost, Dark, and Bug. So, if you are interested in catching a Mewtwo in Pokemon GO, you should be using these move types to weaken it.

Mewtwo counters - Best counters

Here are some of the best Pokemon counters that players should use to counter Mewtwo:

Darkrai - Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai - Snarl and Dark Pulse

Darkrai - Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Gengar - Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar - Sucker Punch and Shadow Ball combination

Zoroark - Snarl and Foul Play combination

Chandelure - Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Weavile - Snarl and Foul Play combination

Mewtwo counters - Other counters

The above counters certainly work best against Mewtwo; however, you may not always have access to the above Pokemons. If that's the case, you can also try out a bunch of other creatures who can help you counter the Psychic-type Pokemon. Here is a list of some alternative counters that will work against Mewtwo, although they won't be as effective as the ones listed above:

Giratina - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Haunter - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Volcarona - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz combination

Weavile - Feint Attack and Foul Play combination

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Shadow Ball combination

Absol - Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Image credits: Pokemon GO