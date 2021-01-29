Pokemon Go Noibat Best Moveset: Check Out This Complete Guide On Noibat In Pokemon Go

Noibat is a Flying & Dragon Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy, Dragon and Rock moves. Noibat's strongest moveset is Wing Attack & Dragon Pulse and it has a Max CP of 667. Noibat evolves into Noivern. They live in pitch-black caves. Their enormous ears can emit ultrasonic waves of 200,000 hertz. Continue reading this article to know everything about Noibat and its best moveset in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Noibat Best Moveset
Noibat is a Flying and Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 754, 83 attack, 73 defence and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. Originally it was found in the Kalos region in Generation 6. Noibat is especially vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and is boosted by Windy weather. Its best moves are Bite and Dragon Pulse (5.05 DPS). Noibat is a dual-type Flying/Dragon Pokemon which was initially introduced in Generation VI. Noibat evolution transforms it into Noivern starting at level 48. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Noibat are:
- Avalugg,
- Aurorus,
- Mr. Rime,
- Ninetales (Alola Form),
- Tyrantrum.
Pokemon Go Noibat Statistics
- Base stats
- Attack - 83
- Defence - 73
- Stamina - 120
- Max CP
- Level 15
- Research encounters - 285
- Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 381
- Level 30 Max wild - 571
- Level 40 - 667
- Max CP with weather boost
- Level 25 (raids) - 476
- Level 35 (wild) - 619
- Max HP
- Size
- Height - 0.5 m
- Weight - 8 kg
- Other
- Base capture rate - 30%
- Base flee rate - 10%
- Buddy walk distance - 5 km
Additional stats for Noibat in Pokemon Go
- Generation - Generation 6
- Category - Non-Legendary
- Can be put in a gym? - Yes
- Can be transferred? - Yes
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75
