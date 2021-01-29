Pokemon Go Noibat Best Moveset: Check Out This Complete Guide On Noibat In Pokemon Go

Noibat is a Flying & Dragon Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Fairy, Dragon and Rock moves. Noibat's strongest moveset is Wing Attack & Dragon Pulse and it has a Max CP of 667. Noibat evolves into Noivern. They live in pitch-black caves. Their enormous ears can emit ultrasonic waves of 200,000 hertz. Continue reading this article to know everything about Noibat and its best moveset in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Noibat Best Moveset

Noibat is a Flying and Dragon-type Pokemon with a max CP of 754, 83 attack, 73 defence and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. Originally it was found in the Kalos region in Generation 6. Noibat is especially vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and is boosted by Windy weather. Its best moves are Bite and Dragon Pulse (5.05 DPS). Noibat is a dual-type Flying/Dragon Pokemon which was initially introduced in Generation VI. Noibat evolution transforms it into Noivern starting at level 48. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Noibat are:

Avalugg,

Aurorus,

Mr. Rime,

Ninetales (Alola Form),

Tyrantrum.

Pokemon Go Noibat Statistics

Base stats Attack - 83 Defence - 73 Stamina - 120

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 285 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 381 Level 30 Max wild - 571 Level 40 - 667

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 476 Level 35 (wild) - 619

Max HP Level 40 - 106

Size Height - 0.5 m Weight - 8 kg

Other Base capture rate - 30% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



Additional stats for Noibat in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 6

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 10%

Buddy Distance - 5 km

Pokédex Height - 0.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 8.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 75

