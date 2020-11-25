Pokemon Go Players Spot An Orange Incense In The Game: Here's More About This New Feature

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about orange incense. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about orange incense in Pokemon Go. Read more to know about Pokemon Go.

What does the Orange incense mean in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players are trying to find what the orange incense means. It is usually used to draw specific types of Pokemon to the player’s location. On the other hand, the green incense is just to draws more Pokemon in general towards the player’s location. It is also noticed that an orange incense will be seen as part of an incense day event. It was first spotted in the game during the Carvana incense day event that took place in May 2020.

A new Pokemon type would appear when the orange incense was used during this event. This feature can be used by the players to lure the specific type of Pokemons to the player’s locations. Currently, there are only 2 types of incense have been introduced to the game. Apart from that, the makers have also introduced a new event called Lake Legends Event.

Pokemon Go Lake Legends event

A number of players are trying to find out more information about the Pokemon Go Lake Legends event. This is an upcoming event launched by the Pokemon Go makers. This event will bring in three different Pokemons in 3 Different regions. Apart from that, they have also introduced a number of new challenges and tasks in the game. One of those tasks involves catching a shiny Goldeen. It also marks the arrival of Gen 6 Pokémon and changes to Go Battle League. They have also released some rare Pokemons raids that will be appearing through this event in different regions. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Lake Legends event.

Lake Legends event Pokemons

Psyduck

Abra

Kadabra

Goldeen

Magikarp

Lickitung

Ralts

Surskit

Starly

Bidoof

Shellos

Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf will be spotted in raids for a small period after the Lake Legends event is finished. All the Pokemons will leave five-star raids on Tuesday, 1st December at the following times:

UK - 9pm (GMT)

Europe - 10pm (CET)

East Coast US - 4pm (EST)

West Coast US - 1pm (PST)

Uxie regions - Asia and Pacific

Mesprit regions - Europe, Middle East, Africa and India

Azelf regions - Americas and Greenland

Lake Legends event research tasks list:

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Piplup, Chimchar and Turtwig

Catch 5 water-type Pokémon reward - Goldeen

Send 3 Gifts reward - Starly

Win 1 Raid reward - Bronzor

