Pokemon Go Rarest Shiny: Here's A List Of Some Of The Rarest Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go was developed and published by the collaboration of Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for iOS and Android platforms. It is a major part of the Pokemon franchise and came out in 2016 as an augmented reality mobile game. Continue reading to know about the top rarest shinies in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Rarest Shiny

#1 - Shiny Party Hat Nidorino This one is a rare variant of the Pokemon as it was available for only three hours during a raid battle. Shiny Party Hat version of this Pokemon is not available in Pokemon Go now.

#2 - Shiny Woobat The players can encounter one shiny Woobat every 500 encounters, which makes it a very rare shiny Pokemon. It evolves into the shiny Swoobat and has the same colour scheme as its base.

#3 - Shiny hat-wearing Pikachu A Pikachu wearing an Ash hat or the detective Pikachu hat is very rare. It's rarer to see the shiny version of these two Pokemon.

#4 - Shiny Alolan Grimer The Alolan Grimer was added in Pokemon Go along with all the other Alolan Pokemon. Initially, players could hatch this Pokemon through 7KM eggs only, but now the players can encounter the Alolan Grimer in the wild as well.

#5 - Shiny Alolan Vulpix The shiny Alolan Vulpix is another very rare Pokemon in the game. Initially, it was available in 7KM eggs only, but now the players will be able to encounter them in the wild now.



