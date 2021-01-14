Pokemon Go Roserade Best Moves: Check Out The Roserade Evolution And Its Best Moves

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. A part of the Pokémon franchise, the game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Continue reading to find out about the best moves of Roserade and its evolution.

Pokemon Go Roserade Best Moves

Pokémon GO Roserade is a Grass and Poison type Pokemon with a max CP of 3359, 243 attack, 185 defense and 155 stamina. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Roserade is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic type moves. Roserade is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Roserade's best moves are Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb (17.42 DPS). For Roserade evolution, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Roselia family. Roserade evolves from Roselia and this will cost you 100 Candy.

Additional stats for Roserade in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 4

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 7%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 0.9 m

Pokédex Weight - 14.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 2

Bonus Stardust on capture - 200

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

Roserade Base stats

Attack - 243

Defence - 185

Stamina - 155

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,273 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,697 Level 30 Max wild - 2,546 Level 40 - 2,971

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,122 Level 35 (wild) - 2,759

Max HP Level 40 - 134

Size Height0.9 m Weight14.5 kg

Other Base capture rate15% Base flee rate7% Buddy walk distance3 km



Recent Pokemon Go Update List

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.2 The patch notes released for update 1.161.2 are, once again, the same as 1.161.0 and 1.161.1. We assume this update fixes general bugs.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.1 The patch notes released for update 1.161.1 are the same as 1.161.0, so we assume this update is to fix bugs with the Go Beyond event.

POKÉMON GO UPDATE – 1.161.0 You can now go beyond level 40 Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region are now appearing in the wild Earn double Catch XP through the end of December. If you get to level 40 before 2021, the Legacy 40 medal will be yours Improvements to the Egg inventory, AR Mapping tasks, and Pokémon HOME connectivity.



